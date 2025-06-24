Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 size revealed

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 is set to release on June 24, 2025. This tweak will add various elements, like a brand-new difficulty, quest character, and other improvements. However, considering the additions, this patch will have a significant download size, which differs between platforms.

This article reveals all the necessary information about the new Assassin's Creed Shadows update.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 size on all platforms

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here is how much space the patch will take on all available platforms:

PS5: 6.27 GB

6.27 GB XBS: 19 GB

19 GB Mac: 9 GB

9 GB PC: 17 GB

17 GB Steam: 8.5 GB

Here's what Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 will entail:

A Critical Encounter

The game will collaborate with the DnD group Critical Role to bring a new quest to Shadows. It is titled "A Critical Encounter." Further additions include a brand new Ally and trophy. The former will be based on Rufino, Critical Role's AC Shadows one-shot character.

Also read: Can you replay missions in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

A new weapon pack inspired by the same group's universe will be acquirable. It includes a Tanto and Katana for Naoe, and a Kanabo and Teppo for Yasuke.

Nightmare Difficulty

Nightmare is a new difficulty just above Expert. Thus, it will become the hardest mode, impacting both combat and stealth. For example, parry timing is stricter, enemies will be faster, smarter, and stronger.

Toggling headgear

A highly requested quality-of-life feature added with Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 is a headgear toggle. This allows players to choose whether helmets or other gear will be visible during cutscenes (some scenes will override this setting).

UI customizations

Another important addition is VFX customizations. It includes many options that allow players to further customize their UI VFX.

Open-world alarm system

Shadows will implement something similar to a notoriety system. Repeatedly attacking civilians or military units outside of castles will trigger an alarm. It will cause a group of guardians to hunt you.

Horse camera presets

When riding on a mount, players can choose between three different camera types. Simply hold the d-pad down button on consoles/"X" on PC.

Ultra Low graphics preset

AC Shadows has introduced the Ultra Low graphics preset. This will allow gamers with a build that comes just below the "Low" preset to enjoy the game at 1080p 30FPS.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 also includes a number of bug fixes.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.