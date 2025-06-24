Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 size revealed

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 is set to release on June 24, 2025. This tweak will add various elements, like a brand-new difficulty, quest character, and other improvements. However, considering the additions, this patch will have a significant download size, which differs between platforms.
This article reveals all the necessary information about the new Assassin's Creed Shadows update.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 size on all platforms
Here is how much space the patch will take on all available platforms:
- PS5: 6.27 GB
- XBS: 19 GB
- Mac: 9 GB
- PC: 17 GB
- Steam: 8.5 GB
Here's what Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 will entail:
A Critical Encounter
The game will collaborate with the DnD group Critical Role to bring a new quest to Shadows. It is titled "A Critical Encounter." Further additions include a brand new Ally and trophy. The former will be based on Rufino, Critical Role's AC Shadows one-shot character.
A new weapon pack inspired by the same group's universe will be acquirable. It includes a Tanto and Katana for Naoe, and a Kanabo and Teppo for Yasuke.
Nightmare Difficulty
Nightmare is a new difficulty just above Expert. Thus, it will become the hardest mode, impacting both combat and stealth. For example, parry timing is stricter, enemies will be faster, smarter, and stronger.
Toggling headgear
A highly requested quality-of-life feature added with Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 is a headgear toggle. This allows players to choose whether helmets or other gear will be visible during cutscenes (some scenes will override this setting).
UI customizations
Another important addition is VFX customizations. It includes many options that allow players to further customize their UI VFX.
Open-world alarm system
Shadows will implement something similar to a notoriety system. Repeatedly attacking civilians or military units outside of castles will trigger an alarm. It will cause a group of guardians to hunt you.
Horse camera presets
When riding on a mount, players can choose between three different camera types. Simply hold the d-pad down button on consoles/"X" on PC.
Ultra Low graphics preset
AC Shadows has introduced the Ultra Low graphics preset. This will allow gamers with a build that comes just below the "Low" preset to enjoy the game at 1080p 30FPS.
The Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 also includes a number of bug fixes.
