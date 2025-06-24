Assassin's Creed Shadows updates system requirements; adds Ultra Low mode for low-end GPUs

The new Assassin's Creed Shadows update will introduce the new Ultra Low mode for low-end GPU users. Releasing on July 25, 2025, the new mode was announced under the Title Update 1.0.6 on June 24, 2025. The aim of this change is simply to allow low-end system users to experience the game at better frame rates and with lower fluctuations.

It intends to improve performance and potentially attract new users who could not play the game due to their low-end GPUs. Here's more on the matter.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 introduces Ultra Low visual level

The new Ultra Low mode sits one level below the Minimum system requirements for visual settings in Assassin's Creed Shadows. It falls under the Selective Ray Tracing section and will run the game at 1080p at 30 FPS, just like the minimum requirements.

Here are the Ultra Low mode specs as mentioned on the official game website:

Resolution/FPS 1080P at 30 FPS Visual Settings Ultra Low CPU Intel Core i7 8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB/AMD RX-5500 8GB/Intel ARC A380 (Rebar On)

The new visual setting allows for the inclusion of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics unit. This is a significant change as the minimum requirements used to allow only 8GB GPUs previously.

Now, players with a less expensive and somewhat low-end setup will also be able to enjoy the game; however, it won't look nearly as good as the recommended requirements.

This is just a small price to pay in order to play Assasin's Creed Shadows. Here's what the official page says about the Ultra Low mode:

"We are adding a new visual quality level, the Ultra Low mode. This will allow PC players with a limited GPU configuration to experience the game in better framerate conditions."

Moreover, players will also be able to toggle specific VFX settings on and off once the new update goes online. The VFX of Special Attack Indicator, Vulnerable State, Loot on Dead Bodies, all can be toggled on or off to fully customize your visual experience in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Certain settings may even result in a lesser load on the GPU, further making your experience playing Assassin's Creed Shadows smoother. Players will also be able to toggle headgear during cutscenes, fully bringing their skins and character customizations to life.

