When does Marvel Rivals Season 3 start?

Marvel Rivals Season 3 will bring about a ton of new content, including at least one popular mutant. While NetEase Games has yet to announce the release date of the upcoming season officially, one can take a guess based on previous trends, as well as the in-game event and Battle Pass timer. Based on this information, Marvel Rivals Season 3 will likely start on July 11, 2025.

NetEase Games previously announced its decisions regarding the changing durations of seasons starting from Season 3. Here's more.

Marvel Rivals Season 3: Date and what to expect

The commencement of Marvel Rivals Season 3 on July 11, 2025, will not be surprising, as the Battle Pass timer indicates this date quite clearly. Apart from that, previous trends have followed a similar pattern. Mid-season and seasonal updates usually drop around six or seven weeks apart.

The Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 update was released on May 30, 2025. Therefore, Season 3's release date being just about six weeks apart makes sense. However, this will change with the upcoming season. Marvel Rivals' developers have announced that they plan to make seasonal updates last for a shorter duration.

Moving forward, we will get a new season every two months as opposed to the current approximate of three months. This will give the developers more space and a faster pace to introduce new content, events, rewards, maps, as well as new heroes. The most recent character to be introduced in the game was Ultron, a flying Strategist who changed the meta drastically.

Now, with Marvel Rivals Season 3 on the verge of release, in-game hints and leaks suggest that the next hero will be Jean Grey, aka Phoenix. The Season 2.5 teaser storyline suggested that after the heroes subdued Doom with Ultron's help, Adam Warlock received an alert. The message was about Knull's awakening in the universe.

Knull is a Primal Force in the Marvel Universe. Primal Forces are fundamental forces of nature in the comics, such as forces of destruction and creation, symbolized by heroes and villains. To defeat a Primal Force like Knull, the heroes will need one of their own — the Phoenix Force-wielding Jean Grey.

Another hint at the hero's arrival comes from the new Moon Knight Phoenix Knight skin in the game.

