How to unlock Moon Knight Phoenix Knight skin in Marvel Rivals

The Phoenix Knight skin for Moon Knight was released in Marvel Rivals on June 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM PDT. With this cosmetic on, Moon Knight is transformed into a blazing avatar of cosmic strength. With flame accents coursing on his armor and molten gold trimmings, his iconic white suit gets a complete makeover. His eyes also burn with a fiery intensity that radiates Phoenix Force.

Read on to know how to unlock this costume in Marvel Rivals.

Steps to unlock Moon Knight Phoenix Knight skin in Marvel Rivals

Follow these steps to unlock the Phoenix Knight skin for Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals:

Open Marvel Rivals on your preferred PC platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

Click on the Phoenix Knight cosmetic.

Hit the yellow button on the left side of the screen, which shows the price, and confirm your purchase. Upon doing so, you will unlock the cosmetic.

With this Moon Knight skin, Marvel Rivals has taken an iconic moment from the comics and reimagined it for competitive play. It’s a tribute to storytelling, visual design, and the game’s commitment to making every skin feel like a meaningful part of the Marvel universe.

The X post announcing the skin includes the following dialogue:

"My name is Marc Spector. The Fist of the Phoenix."

This costume can be bought as part of the Phoenix Knight bundle, which contains the following other items:

MVP Animation : A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Moon Knight’s new look.

: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Moon Knight’s new look. Nameplate : A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile.

: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile. Emote : An emote that matches the skin's unique look.

: An emote that matches the skin's unique look. Spray: An in-game spray with the Phoenix Knight design.

Price

This skin is available to purchase separately for 1,400 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Phoenix Knight bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 Units.

Phoenix Knight cosmetic showcase (Image via NetEase Games)

Units in Marvel Rivals can be obtained through real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing challenges.

