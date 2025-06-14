Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC release date leaked

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jun 14, 2025 07:29 GMT
AC Shadows DLC release date
New reports have surfaced as we inch closer to the launch of Claws of Awaji DLC (Image via Ubisoft)

With the Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC set to release later this year, we just might have gotten a hint at when fans can expect to get their hands on the upcoming expansion to the latest Ubisoft stealth open-world action RPG. As reported by X account @ACN_Daily, the new DLC may arrive on all platforms on October 6, 2025.

Here's everything to know about Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC and its leaked release date.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC leaked for October 2025 launch

Players who enjoyed the base game eagerly anticipate protagonists Naoe and Yasuke's next adventure (Image via Ubisoft)

The detail was spotted in a picture posted on LinkedIn by a Ubisoft Bordeaux employee who met up with several development team staff members. Here, the on-screen Claws of Awaji logo sported the "10/06/2925" date, which is October 6, 2025. If true, it seems to be an overlooked error on the uploader's part, and could get them into trouble with the company.

Thus far, Ubisoft has been quiet about an actual launch date for the DLC, so this just might be our first confirmation of the expansion's launch. Earlier, it was reported that the DLC will arrive in September 2025. However, since the LinkedIn post was uploaded recently, it is alleged that the release date could have been changed since.

Assuming Claws of Awaji releases in October, this would put it in direct competition with the upcoming PlayStation exclusive Ghost of Yotei — another Japanese open-world action-adventure title — which would make for an interesting comparison. That said, it could be a long wait for some fans since the base game arrived earlier this year in March.

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Patil
