Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC reportedly targeting September 2025 release, co-op mode planned

With Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC set to arrive later this year, we may just have gotten an inkling as to when it might release. As reported by Insider Gaming, the upcoming story expansion for Ubisoft's latest open-world stealth action-adventure game will arrive across all platforms in September 2025. Additionally, a co-op mode for the game is also planned, which won't launch until 2026.
If true, Assassin's Creed Shadows fans will have much to look forward to in the future. Here's everything to know.
Also Read: Will Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC bring multiplayer mode?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC seemingly launches soon in 2025, co-op mode in 2025
Developer Ubisoft has already confirmed a 2025 launch for the DLC, but if this rumor is true, then fans will be able to enjoy protagonist Naoe and Yasuke's new adventure in a few months' time. Claws of Awaji will take the duo to a mysterious island on the Osaka Bay. This new story will star a new threat hunting the heroes.
Fans expecting a ton of content from this story expansion will be disappointed as it is confirmed to be only about a dozen hours long. That said, the DLC is also suggested to be appropriately priced, and additionally, those who pre-ordered any of the game's editions will receive the story DLC for free when it arrives on all platforms.
That said, there is more to come. Insider Gaming also suggests that a co-op mode is arriving in 2026, which means Ubisoft might not be done with supporting the game post-story DLC. Interestingly, however, like fans would expect, this does not sound like a mode added to the main story; instead, players will seemingly be able to pick between different characters and engage in a unique narrative setup like a separate mode.
Read More: Assassin's Creed Shadows Nintendo Switch 2 release hinted by ratings
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Claws of Awaji DLC will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.