Assassin's Creed Shadows is coming to Apple devices following Mirage's footsteps

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be available on Apple silicon devices, namely on macOS and iPad, as revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, 2024. Although we have previously seen Assassin's Creed Mirage make its way to iPhones, this is the first time the game will be released on Apple devices in the same year as its official launch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launches for PC and console users on November 15, 2024. Players take on the role of dual protagonists Naoe and Yasuke in this epic adventure across feudal Japan.

In this article, we explore the details about the availability of Assassin's Creed Shadows on Apple silicon devices, and when you can expect to play the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on macOS and iPads

Mac and iPad gamers can rejoice as Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on these Apple devices. This marks a significant milestone, as this is the first time a mainline Assassin's Creed title will be launching on Apple devices this early after its global release on PC and consoles.

Details about the iPad version remain scarce, but the Mac version reportedly requires macOS 14.4 or later, and an M1 chip or newer. The iPad version is also expected to have similar requirements. This makes sense, as any modern AAA title would require heavy resources to run smoothly.

What is Assassin's Creed Shadows about?

Yasuke and Naoe in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows takes players on a journey across feudal Japan, set in the Sengoku period. It features dual protagonists Yasuke and Naoe, an unlikely partnership between a Samurai and a Ninja-Assassin.

Both characters focus on different playstyles. Naoe prefers a stealthy, ninja-styled approach, while Yasuke is a brute who likes to brawl his way out with heavy weapons.

With the latest reveal in the WWDC, Apple gamers will no longer have to wait long to play Assassin's Creed Shadows. Although it is unlikely that the game will launch on these Apple devices on the same day as the PC and console launch, the title is expected to make its way to Apple devices later this year.