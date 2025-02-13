Astro Bot update adds extra content including new levels, Special Bots, and more

Following the success of Astro Bot, developer Team Asobi has announced that a swathe of new content will be arriving in the GOTY 2024 experience. As elaborated upon in a detailed official blog post by the game's developers, fans can enjoy brand-new levels as well as collectibles in the form of more Special Bots to rescue. Additionally, the much-awaited Time Attack mode will also go live today (February 13, 2025) alongside this free update.

All of this passion just makes this charming adventure even more endearing for those who fell in love with its colorful world and characters back at launch in September 2024. Read on to learn more about the latest free update for the cute Bot's adventure.

Astro Bot update features 5 new levels, Time Attack mode, and Special Bot collectibles

The biggest addition of this update is surely five brand-new levels for the titular Bot to platform and fight through. These are all the new levels included with this update and will be accessible via the new Vicious Void Galaxy:

Feb 13, 2025: Tick-Tock Shock

Tick-Tock Shock Feb 20, 2025: Thrust or Bust

Feb 27, 2025: Cock-A-Doodle-Doom

Mar 6, 2025: Hard to Bear

Mar 13, 2025: Armored Hardcore

As the dates should make it obvious, these levels will appear every week in the game to offer some variety. Players who have finished the main game will be able to access these more challenging levels. Each new level will also feature a brand-new Special Bot to rescue, meaning completionists will have their hands full for a while.

Lastly, the addition of the new Time Attack mode allows players to replay these levels while competing towards rankings on a leaderboard alongside friends and randoms. To top it off, PS5 Pro owners can enjoy the full experience with the best visuals while at the same 60 FPS performance that the game's PS5 launch was renowned for.

Read More: Astro Bot PS5 review

Astro bot is currently available exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console.

