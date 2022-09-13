Atelier Ryza 3 announced at Nintendo Direct: Release date, characters, revealed gameplay, and more

The thrilling adventures of Ryza seem to return next year, as the ongoing Nintendo showcase announces the next installment of Atelier Ryza. Being one of the most popular titles in the Atelier franchise, Ryza captured the hearts of many western fans back in 2019.

With the success of its two previous titles, "Ever Darkness & Secret Hideout" alongside "Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy," the upcoming entry will be titled "Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key." Koei Tecmo and Nintendo have revealed some key gameplay features in their latest showcase.

Fans can expect the Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key to be released on Nintendo Switch next year, on February 24.

The third entry in the Atelier Ryza series will release on February 24 on the Nintendo Switch platform

Atelier Ryza is one of the most well-known titles in the entire Atelier series. With over 23 games in the franchise, Ryza saw an immense spike in popularity due to the fresh gameplay mechanics, open-world, and its character aesthetics.

Koei Tecmo has kept the fans satisfied as they followed up their success with another game back in 2021.

After a little over a year, the company does not seem to stop with the adventures of Ryza, as the community got to see bits and pieces of the upcoming Ryza title. The most recent Nintendo live stream stated the following as a description during Atelier Ryza 3's showcase:

"When strange islands suddenly appear, Ryza and friends set sail in order to protect their homeland from impending danger. Eleven heroes from all walks of life will join your party."

The first installment of Ryza allowed players to control six different characters, while the second game had eight. With the recent announcement of Ryza's next venture, players could be getting a total of eleven different playable characters, all accessible via the traditional Atelier's turn-based combat system.

Upcoming open world (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The recent sneak peek of Ryza 3's gameplay featured four main starting characters, namely:

Reizaline "Ryza: Stout.

Klaudia Valentz.

Tao Mongarten.

Lent Marslink.

The combat system also seems to have a new addition, where players can choose between multiple keys amidst the battle to gain buffs and boosts.

New upcoming feature in combat (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Koei Tecmo will also implement certain combat features into their next title, which might include unlocking real-time skills with party members. However, this can be swapped out when needed.

Atelier Ryza 3 will mark the end of the famous trilogy on February 24, 2023.

