"Ayo Mousey???": Fans react as Game Awards Content Creator of the Year nominations featuring Ironmouse, Quackity, and SypherPK get announced

The Creator of the Year nominations for this year's The Game Awards are live, and fans have been going gaga over the nominees that feature names such as Ironmouse, Quackity, and SypherPK. As one of the most popular video game awards ceremonies of the year, The Game Awards has been awarding the best streamer/content creator for their contributions to the industry for years.

Fans were obviously excited when the nominations for 2023 were released earlier today, with many pointing out that this is the first time a VTuber will be a frontrunner for the Content Creator of the Year Award.

One Ironmouse fan wrote:

"AYO Mousey??? Let's gooo!!"

Expand Tweet

Fans of Fortnite and Minecraft creators SypherPK and Quackity were also out in full force after the nominations were declared, with supporters of Argentinian streamer SpreenDMC also expressing their enthusiasm in the replies. Here are some of the general reactions to the nominations.

Fan reactions to the nominations (Image via X)

Who are this year's Content Creator of the Year nominees at the 2023 Game Awards?

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, the Content Creator of the Year award recognizes the top contributions made by streamers and YouTubers to the gaming community. The five streamers and YouTubers in the running for this year's award are:

Ironmouse

Chris Bratt from People Make Games

Quackity

SpreenDMC

SypherPK

While the results will be announced in the much-anticipated awards ceremony on December 7, fans have already flooded social media with congratulatory posts. Ironmouse has already bagged a VTuber of the Year award earlier this year at QTCinderalla's Streamer Awards, and supporters are hyped to see how she does at The Game Awards.

Minecraft streamer Quackity also has a loyal fanbase who are clamoring for his win. The former Dream SMP member has become a pillar in the community, especially to the Spanish-speaking players, after he established the QSMP server earlier this year.

Expand Tweet

Chris Bratt from People Makes Games is also an interesting addition to the Content Creator of the Year nomination list. The YouTube channel blends video game journalism and innovative storytelling to bring well-researched content to viewers.

The Game Awards 2023 will be streamed live on all platforms later this year. The live ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on December 7. With a number of big gaming titles vying for a win, here is a complete list of all the nominations in the various categories.