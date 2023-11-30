Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 file size, expected release date, and more

Developers Larian Studios have shared some vital information about Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5, which is likely going to be released very soon. After giving an early teaser on November 27, the developers have now officially confirmed the size of the upcoming update. Based on the required storage space, something substantial is certainly coming along the way for players.

Since the game's launch after an elongated early access, Larian Studios has consistently delivered updates to improve the overall experience. This includes plenty of hotfixes and four major patches.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 could continue along the same trend, and despite the lack of too much official information at this point, knowing the file size will be incredibly helpful for the players.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 file size

The official information has been shared by Larian Studios on the game's official X account. Based on the latest post, the upcoming update will be 30 GB in size, and the developers have requested players to keep at least 130 GB of free space on their respective platforms.

Based on the same information, the update size is expected to be similar on both PC and PS5. So far, there hasn't been any fresh information about the Xbox launch, but a date is expected to be announced at The Game Awards 2023.

Expected Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 release date

Despite an earlier post and the current update, the release date hasn't been announced. However, Larian Studios informed on November 27 that the update will be coming later this week.

There's a great chance for the update to go live tomorrow, December 1, right before the upcoming weekend. It will also provide an opportunity for players to test out all the new features.

That said, Sunday, December 3, could be another possible date as well, allowing Larian to troubleshoot any issues the following day. Readers are advised not to draw any conclusion regarding the release date until the official launch takes place. They're requested to follow Larian Studios' official X account for all the updated information.

Given the mighty file size of the Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5, it will be interesting to find out what exactly will be included in it.