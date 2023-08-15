Baldur's Gate 3 player states their favorite reason to love the RPG

It won't be unfair to claim that Baldur's Gate 3 has been one of the most popular releases in 2023 and has found an equal amount of love from fans and critics alike. It's not just the stellar execution from developer Larian that has ensured all the favor from the community. With over 800,000 concurrent peak players, there are different reasons for all the love.

One of the biggest reasons for the positive reaction is the lack of MMO-type quests. This was well-explained by Reddit user u/BouncingBladesJM, who said the absence of silly quests makes Baldur's Gate 3 much more enjoyable. The user also stated that these quests have become a MMO genre staple, and their absence from the latest RPG feels refreshing.

Baldur's Gate 3 has a well-defined quest system

As stated by u/BouncingBladesJM, Baldur's Gate 3 employs an immaculate and precise quest system. They're divided into main quests, side quests, personal, and more, but all of them do fit into a role. The main quests revolve around the central plot of the RPG, and there are several endings available for the players to choose from.

The side quests allow the community to get extra loot and experience points, which helps develop character. The personal quests will allow players to understand the lore surrounding every character and unlock more background information.

Not all quests are equally rewarding for the fans in terms of loot and experience points. However, each of them is different, and all of them serve a particular topic. This was also emphasized by u/Slumlor722, who pointed out a vital issue with RPGs. They pointed out typical quests asking players to find something or go to an in-game destination.

u/Derkomp stated another brilliant facet about how nothing respawns in the game. If a character is dead, they stay dead for the entirety of that particular save.

Many MMOs are notorious for daily and weekly objectives, which isn't the case with Baldur's Gate 3. There's no time limit on any task; it all depends on at what pace players want to play.

The lack of filler quests has been another big reason so many players enjoy the latest RPG.

Larian has implemented the quest system differently compared to how they work in MMOs. However, it's also a big hint for other developers about what the gaming community expects from new releases.