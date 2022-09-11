How to participate in GTA Online SASS series daily objective

San Andreas Super Sports Series or SASS are a series of missions in GTA Online that are usually part of the daily objectives that players get when getting into a session. They mostly consist of stunt races that are fun and entertaining to partake in.

This series of missions is perfect to play if players have no idea what they want to do in the session. They also provide for decent rewards that make the entire experience very worthwhile.

While many might not know how to participate in an SASS series or even know where to find it, so this article will provide them with some ways to access them in GTA Online.

A guide for taking part in SASS series in GTA Online

Rockstar Games released the SASS series as an update in 2018 with its Newswire article, stating:

"Today marks the beginning of a full season of pulse-pounding new racing updates, a fleet of fresh vehicles, and more with the GTA Online: Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series. The first of two new racing modes – an homage to Vice City’s classic Hotring mixed with the Cunning Stunts of GTA Online – is now available along with five new cars."

Thus, this is a fascinating and stimulating series of races that are both intense and entertaining to play, which is also probably the reason why the SASS series has been on the Daily Objectives board so frequently.

As a result, if players want to keep an eye out for them, they must keep up with the Daily Objectives, which can be found in their Interaction Menu.

How to start the SASS series in GTA Online

The first way to participate in SASS series in GTA Online is by going to the in-game location where it occurs. To do that, players first need to go to their Interaction Menu and see if the symbol for SASS missions is not hidden from the map. They can check this by following the steps below:

Players need to open their Interaction Menu Then, they should scroll down to the Map Blip Options. Open up the Series tab. They will now be able to see the SASS series option and will need to make sure "Show" is written next to it.

Now, players just need to open up their map and find the symbol for the SASS series. Subsequently, they just need to go there and start this series of missions.

An even easier method is as follows:

Open your phone Go to quick jobs Click on Series Mode Scroll down to SASS series and select it

Finally, the last method that players can try doing is given below:

Open up your Pause Menu

Go to the Online tab

Select Play Job

Then go to Rockstar Created and select Stunt Races

Open up SASS series

After accessing the SASS series, players will be able to take part in over 10 different stunt races. They will be filled with turbo strips and insane surfaces that will test players’ driving skills and reflexes, so they need to make sure to know what they are doing.

Players can also customize their characters with many different racing suits that are pretty expensive. However, if they want to immersive themselves in this world and have an amazing racing experience, they can buy at least one special item.

