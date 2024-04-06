"Bartending sixteen hours a day": Twitch streamer YourFellowArab discusses treatment while being kidnapped in Haiti

Twitch streamer and former Fortnite professional Addison "YourFellowArab" talked about his experience while being held hostage by gang members in Haiti. The creator had gone to Haiti as part of his travel series to interview a fellow gang-affiliated individual when he was kidnapped and held at ransom.

Now free, he shared how he and his translater, Sean Sacra, were treated while under the gang member's care in an interview uploaded to his YouTube channel along with his brother Lalem, who helped arrange for the ransom of $600,000. Addison stated:

"So, we're locked in the cell, so we got the inside room and then we got a cell outside that we put two chairs and we would bartend... We had unlimited alcohol and cigarettes. So, they would all come by, ask us for cigarettes, alcohol all day. We were bartending, Sean was bartending sixteen hours a day. Sixteen hours, bro, till 3 am everyday. I was sleep, he was bartending. Sean was doing his job, I was doing my job entertaining. We both had jobs we agreed, 'cause I didn't understand Creole."

Further, YourFellowArab stated that he was provided access to water and food by the gang leader:

"And we had unlimited water, the king was taking care of us, I'll say that. Day two, he went, he sent the guys to the deli, they bought us like deli chicken, some juices, apples, bread, peanuts, like, unlimited water, we were kitted, you know? We were being taken care of for being kidnapped, that's for sure."

"I found aged fake money" - YourFellowArab and his brother discuss how ransom for his release was arranged

YourFellowArab and his brother Lalem talked about how the latter was arranging money for paying off the massive ransom that was being demanded by the gang that kidnapped Addison. With the FBI allegedly also involved in the entire ordeal, Lalem talked about how he had to threaten the banks to get the large amount of cash in hand required for the ransom. Talking about his conversation with the bank staff, he stated:

"I'm like guys I've sat here for four hours and you've counted way more than a hundred-fifty grand for like all the people that you've given cash to. I'm telling you this is a life and death scenario... Give me my f**king money, now. I kept putting pressure and they wouldn't. And then eventually I was like, listen, if I do not hear that machine counting dollars in the next five minutes, I will shut down all twelve accounts I have, all four companies, and I will never bank a single dollar with you ever again in my life... Bro, sixty seconds (imitates counting machine)."

Further, YourFellowArab revealed that he had hatched a scheme to try and trick the kidnappers using fake money as well. He stated:

"I was like, how can I find the most realistic fake money possible? So I did. I found aged fake money... If I have to fly down, I have three hundred grand cash, I have three backpacks, okay? I have 150,000K cash in each backpack, one of them is fake... Based on the hand-off scenario and how I feel, like, if I got possession of you, you get what I'm saying? I'm like, I'm going to give them one-fifty fake, one real."

YourFellowArab also uploaded a video talking about him being "extorted" while exiting Haiti when he was approached by the individuals who had provided him with car rental services. The creator had stated that the individuals asked for "thousands of dollars" for a broken car.