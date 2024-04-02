"Someone tried to extort me again": YourFellowArab claimed he was detained days after kidnapping, reveals his thoughts on Haiti

Travel YouTuber Addison "YourFellowArab" claimed in a recent post on X that he had been detained while trying to leave Haiti. This comes days after the creator was kidnapped by gang members in the Caribbean country and held for a ransom of $600,000. Further, he had also posted a now-deleted video in which he described the country as a "sh**hole," which he addressed in the new post.

The YouTuber clarified that he has "dozens of videos" describing Haiti as the "most beautiful country" in the world. However, due to someone trying to "extort" the creator, he has yet again found himself stuck:

"I have dozens of videos talking about how this is the most beautiful country in the world. I have told my family that when things get better I want to come back here and visit. And I spent the last 36 hours meeting with many families here in their homes and full of gratitude. posted that video about how it is a horrible country because what I have been through.

He further stated:

After everything, I was peacefully leaving and someone tried to extort me AGAIN and now I am detained for no reason and no explanation and my family was expecting me to show up tonight and see them after 17 days. Forgive me for coming off frustrated. I love Haiti and all its beauty."

"I'm in jail right now" - YourFellowArab claims that he is detained in Haiti, days after his kidnapping

Many travel content creators like YourFellowArab engage in "danger tourism" which involves traveling to inhospitable areas, usually afflicted with crime, poverty, or even war, to showcase the situation there. Claiming that he was in "jail," Addison described his situation in a now-deleted video and stated that he had been apprehended while trying to leave the country.

YourFellowArab explained that the individuals who had provided him with car rental services approached him at the airport and tried to "request" thousands of dollars for a "broken" car. Further, in the video, he asked his audience to "not ever come to Haiti". He stated:

"I'm in jail right now. I was supposed to get on the flight... The guys who we rented the car from, saw me in the airport after the helicopter. And even though we had already agreed on our way to return it, they decided they're going to come jail me and they're going to request thousands of dollars for a car that's broken - big sh**hole of a car. Do not ever come to Haiti. Haiti is the worst sh**hole country I've ever seen in my entire life, okay? I'm telling you right now, do not, if you were thinking of ever coming to this godd**n country. Haiti is the worst country I have ever seen in my entire f**king life, and I've been to sixty countries, okay?"

Further, YourFellowArab alleged that the ten individuals who had detained him were trying to "scam" him due to his being "white", and were trying to obtain a payout since they knew the amount he had paid to his kidnapper:

"These guys won't agree to a realistic deal because they want to cscam me because I'm white and they saw how much money we had to pay to the guy who kidnapped me. Ten people, they're laughing, they're sitting there laughing. They ambushed me at the airport."

YourFellowArab had been kidnapped along with his travel guide and translator, Sacra Sean, by the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, Lanmo Sanjou, who is wanted by the FBI. He was kidnapped while trying to interview an individual nicknamed Barbecue, a member of the same gang.