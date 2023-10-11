Battle Stars Cricket World Cup-Inspired Skins, a new map, and more

Battle Stars is India’s first hero shooter that features four-versus-four gameplay with 13 unique characters. It is known for its intuitive controls and vivid art style. Techno Gamerz, aka Ujjwal Chaurasia, one of the top gaming YouTubers of the nation, had teamed up with SuperGaming to help them develop his playable hero and improve the gameplay with his suggestions.

To maintain its popularity and keep gamers on their toes, the developer, Supergaming, regularly brings new updates and changes to the game. One such update has been given to Battle Stars this week, and this article will take a look at it.

Cricket-World Cup skins, TDM Rumble Mode, and many more changes in Shooter Battle Stars

Cricket World Cup-inspired skins are the major attraction in the update. (Image via SuperGaming)

Here are the changes that the new update has brought to the game:

1) Cricket World Cup skins

Techno : An in-game hero, Techno has been given a new outfit that will be a Cricket World Cup-inspired skin. It’s been named ‘Men in Blue’ and resembles the uniform of the Indian cricketers.

: An in-game hero, Techno has been given a new outfit that will be a Cricket World Cup-inspired skin. It’s been named ‘Men in Blue’ and resembles the uniform of the Indian cricketers. Zak : The character Zak will be seen wearing South Africa’s cricket outfit in the game, named Smashing Proteas.

: The character Zak will be seen wearing South Africa’s cricket outfit in the game, named Smashing Proteas. Lord Musk : The character Lord Musk has been given England’s cricket outfit called Raging Lions.

: The character Lord Musk has been given England’s cricket outfit called Raging Lions. Razor: The character Razor has been given Australia’s cricket outfit called Mighty Aussies.

2) TDM Rumble Mode

Rumble Controls : After this update, players will have better control over their joystick touch and manual aiming. This change will result in better accuracy upon shooting as well as in dodging the enemies’ attacks.

: After this update, players will have better control over their joystick touch and manual aiming. This change will result in better accuracy upon shooting as well as in dodging the enemies’ attacks. Mumbai vs Delhi Map : The developer has given a makeover to this mode to ensure a relative gaming experience for the Indian audience.

: The developer has given a makeover to this mode to ensure a relative gaming experience for the Indian audience. Grenades: Now, players will be able to use grenades while fighting with their competitors. This will allow them to quickly put an end to a firefight.

More about Battle Stars

Battle Stars is the country’s leading hero shooter genre game and the first to be driven by a content creator from India Studio. It’s a symbol of the evolution of SuperGaming’s player-first perspective and involves a great variety of players in its community.

