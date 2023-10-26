Battle Stars set to release its biggest-ever update: New skin tiers, Super Weapons, and more

Battle Stars is set to bring a slew of intriguing additions in its next highly anticipated update. The Super Weapons, which add a new dimension of intensity and strategy to combat, are at the top of the list of advancements. The title features a robust upgrade and progression system, with over 40 improvements available for each character.

This allows players to customize their in-game avatars to their own playstyles, whether it's focusing on damage output, health, weapon range, or unlocking visually appealing skins. The title recognizes the value of player agency by allowing them to construct their legends in a way that corresponds to their preferred gameplay style.

Battle Stars is about to get a game-changing update

Super Weapons (Image via SuperGaming)

In Battle Stars, the Super Weapons are an armory of overpowered armaments that players can unleash on their opponents. They are developed specifically for each hero. What's the catch? To use these lethal firearms, they must demonstrate their mettle by doing significant damage with their basic guns during battles.

The end result is well worth the effort: a huge increase in damage, increased range, and improved accuracy, allowing players to decimate opponent teams in seconds. The Super Weapons have a visually spectacular design that adds a touch of awe to their practical capability and the gameplay experience.

Battle Stars' controls have been modified in response to player feedback and emerging gaming trends. The developers have replaced the original Auto Shooting with Tap button with the more complex Drag and Aim shooting, now known as Pro Controls.

Exclusive skins in Battle Stars

This update gives players better weapon accuracy and more control over their conflicts, paving the way for a more immersive and precisely calibrated gameplay experience. It's a move that shows the developers' dedication to improving the gameplay based on user feedback and industry standards.

Battle Stars provides four new skin tiers for heroes to add flair and personalization: Default (Base Skin), Rare (Looks Cool), Epic (Looks Cooler), and Legendary (Looks Coolest). What's more, these fashionable skins are completely free to use.

Players can flaunt their prowess on the battlefield with these eye-catching skins. They can unlock a hero by collecting essential cards in gameplay reward crates or store crates, and continually upgrading the character along its career path.