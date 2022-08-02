Battlefield 2042 patch 1.2 (August 2) official notes: Kaleidoscope improvements, Specialist visual reworks, and more

Battlefield 2042 will finally be making some much-requested improvements to their Kaleidoscope map. The community has requested these changes for months, and the developers will finally be dropping the changes today with patch 1.2.
Battlefield 2042 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up DICE’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Battlefield 2042 update 1.2 official patch Notes
1) Content & Improvements
Kaleidoscope
- Map Improvement
Specialists
- Style and Tone Updates
Player Profile
- Performance stat show updates.
2) Changelog
General
- Fixed an issue with Aim Assist that prevented Auto Tracking from working as intended for moving targets
- A scroll menu has been added while viewing weapon attachments
- Previewing skins while in a game will no longer show character feet clipping into the ground
- Text in the Collection screen identifying Ranger's category is now easier to read
- The Hide UI button in the Battle Pass screen no longer hides Player Card backgrounds or Tags
Battlefield Portal
- Rush - corresponding era-specific MCOM's have been added for all maps. The Bad Company 2 version also received visual improvements from its original look and feel
- Fixed an issue where AI Soldiers driving tanks wouldn't move in the El Alamein: Axis Airfield map layout
Modifiers
- Dozer will no longer regenerate explosive damage even when Soldier Health Regeneration is On
- The call-in Vehicle Cooldown modifier now affects the window of time when a vehicle is destroyed and when it's available for use again
- The call-in tablet now correctly displays when vehicles are unavailable due to limits being reached
- AI Soldiers are now able to fly planes
- Vehicle Superiority will now respect the ticket multiplier modifier
- Vehicle Superiority ticket progress bar will now update based on max tickets remaining
- A new separate Modifier has been added for enabling AI passenger seats
Rules Editor
- Quad Bike vehicles placed in the map now respond to ModBuilder Blocks
- Resolved a Rules Editor teleporting issue on Exposure
- The “Equals” Rules Editor block now supports Capture Point type
- Disabled Capture Points will no longer impact the game, such as still having ticket bleed
- Teleport now works in vehicle superiority game modes
Several new Rules Editor blocks have been added:
- GetPreviousOwnerTeamId
- GetOwnerProgressTeamId
- GetCurrentOwnerTeamId
- GetCaptureProgress
- OnCaptured:CapturePoint
- OnCapturing:CapturePoint
- OnLost:CapturePoint
Gadgets in Battlefield 2042
- Picking up Ammo Pouches should now always register when collecting them in quick succession
- An incorrect status is no longer displayed while using insta-lock projectiles such as Sundance's Anti-Armor grenade
- Fixed an issue where the player could use both IBA Armor Plates consecutively after placing Boris's SG-36 Sentry Gun or Irish's DCS Deployable Cover
Anti-Tank Mine
- The handle of the Anti-Tank Mine no longer floats while held when changing to it from the NTW-50
C5
- C5 no longer gets attached to the MV38-Condor when thrown from the passenger seat
Insertion Beacon
- The Insertion Beacon health bar and icon should now not be offset when it's placed on uneven terrain
Repair Tool
- The Repair Tool now starts cooling down immediately when stopping a repair
- There is no longer an incorrect delay before the overheat progress starts
Smoke Grenade Launcher
- The Smoke Grenade Launcher now shows the correct category tag in the Battle Pass
Hazard Zone
- There is now a chance for a powerful AI Tank to appear, which guards a significant number of Data Drives. It's marked on the map, so it's up to you if you want to try and get the sweet loot
- In-world icons have been adjusted to make it easier to read how many Data Drives are at each location
- You are now able to pick up Gadgets dropped by Players and AI Soldiers in Battlefield 2042
- An issue has been resolved that prevented Ranger and vehicle call-in items from being used after picking up the required Uplink
Soldier
- Auto deploying a parachute should no longer deploy too late or cause fall damage
- The camera will no longer clip in transition from 1P to 3P view while performing a takedown
- Soldiers sometimes did not drop their weapons when dying in a vehicle. This has been resolved in Battlefield 2042
- Made changes to areas where explosion damage would still reach out-of-range soldiers
- Fixed an issue where melee attacks could cause physical issues on transition areas such as slopes
- Fixed a bug where reviving and trying to melee didn't cancel the revive
- Soldiers no longer clip into each other during takedown animations
- Fixed an issue where downed animations were not played correctly if the player died before other players spawned in
- Fixed an issue reviving an ally inside the elevator on Renewal wasn't possible
- Added high-quality animations for occluded soldier kill cams
- Spawning on a player that is prone will ensure you are now also in prone stance
- Prone behavior on steep slopes has been improved, which should prevent instances of inaccurate dispersion while firing
- You are now able to go prone while walking backward in Battlefield 2042
- Player models would sometimes stick through walls while prone, which allowed them to be damaged. This should no longer happen
- Stairs or slopes should no longer sometimes show vaulting animations
- You should no longer sometimes see a stuttering animation when starting a slide
- Visuals for soldiers and vehicles popping into player view after being hidden have been made smoother
- Fixed an issue where the forward button had to be held for a short duration to enter ladders
- Jumping should no longer get interrupted directly after vaulting
- An issue has been resolved that prevented sliding immediately after climbing a ladder
- Jumping during a slide should now always trigger correctly
Specialists in Battlefield 2042
Paik
- Increased the spot duration while using the EMG-X Scanner from 0.5 -> 0.85s
- Paik is no longer spotted when using the EMG-X Scanner
Rao
- Rao's Hack effect should no longer last when in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Battlefield 2042
- Rao's hacking animation should no longer sometimes get stuck
- Rao's hacking now properly goes through some penetrable or see-through objects, while before, it didn't always do that
Sundance
- Resolved discrepancies with Sundance Grenade Icons in Battlefield 2042
- Sundance's Wingsuit audio should no longer continue playing when entering a vehicle
- You should now be able to perform takedown while inside bushes
Angel
- Angel’s Loadout Crate should no longer block ladders
Casper
- The OV-P Recon Drone is now always destroyed when hit by air vehicles
Dozer
- Bashing with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield should now always follow the enemy soldier
- The camera should no longer clip through structures when attacking with Dozer's SOB-8 Ballistic Shield
Irish
- Ammo Crates and Medical Crates can no longer go through Irish's DCS Deployable Cover in Battlefield 2042
Lis
- Fixed an issue where hitting the back of a T90 MBT with Lis' G-84 TGM would deal 1% damage
- Fixed issues with aircraft HUD disappearing when shooting and reloading the G-84 TGM from a passenger seat
- G-84 TGM camera missile visuals now properly interact with the sandstorm on Hourglass
- Lis's animations should no longer sometimes clip during End of Round
- Reduced the brightness for Lis's Armor Hunter trait
UI/HUD
- Added support for Aim Based Icons Opacity. This new feature allows the opacity of icons to be adjusted based on how close or how far they are from the center of the screen. Icons at the center of the screen will be more transparent, whereas icons at the edge of the screen will be more opaque in Battlefield 2042.
- Added options to customize the area of the screen where the opacity is affected as well as the transparency in the periphery of the area or at the center of the screen when zoomed and not zoomed. The option can be found under Display > HUD Icons."
- Added a new HUD option called "Horizontal HUD Padding," which allows adjusting how far off the left and right sides the HUD is positioned. When set to 0, elements such as the minimap and the inventory will be positioned at the edges of the screen. When set to 100, those elements will be close to the center. This option can be found under Display > HUD General
- Improved readability of nearby grenade threats through an updated grenade warning indicator icon. Animation, size, and opacity scaling over distances adjustments have been made to ensure it's easier to see the warning when the grenade isn't in the player's view
- In-world health bars, icons, and names should now always be visible on unoccupied and friendly vehicles in Battlefield 2042
- Fixed issues with distance not being visible on location, danger, and objective pings when these icons are sticking to the edge of the screen
Vehicles in Battlefield 2042
- Adjusted helicopter rotor transparency in 1P view to reduce potential photosensitivity risks.
- Ammo counters and the actual replenish time are now fully synced properly on vehicle weapon pods.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the MV38-Condor to not take off while in flight mode
- Fixed an issue where the reload timer on missiles would stay on screen after switching weapons.
- The spark element for miniguns has been adapted to light level, so it doesn't block the player's view while in low-light environments
- A Minigun/20mm shell eject effect has been added for the MD540 Nightbird
- Added 25mm shell eject effects for aircraft Anti-Aircraft weapon
- Collision damage has been updated for light vs. heavy air vehicles. This does not mean the vehicles are immediately destroyed while colliding, but they will take more damage than before
50mm Air Cannon Pod (Condor / Hind)
- Ammo count reduced from 12 to 8
- Blast radius reduced from 5 -> 3.5m
- Replenish time increased from 3.5 -> 6s
EBAA Wildcat
- Anti-Aircraft Missiles - Damage increased from 130 -> 210. This means it's now a 2-hit kill against the Nightbird and Jets and will leave Attack Helicopters at critical HP.
- Anti-Aircraft Missiles lock-on range increased from 400 -> 600m
- Dual 30mm AA Cannons minimum damage has been removed. It now always does the same damage at all ranges
- Dual 30mm AA Cannons now do slightly more damage against Jets and all Helicopters in Battlefield 2042
RAH-68 Huron / YG-99 Hannibal
- Increased overheat of the 30mm Cannon Pods on the RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal
- The wrong keybind is no longer being displayed for the Equipment Slot in the Gunner seat for RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal
- Adjusted entry icon position on the YG-99 Hannibal/ RAH-68 Huron
Weapons in Battlefield 2042
- Fixed an issue where Shotguns were dealing damage up to 300m in Battlefield 2042. They no longer deal damage above 200m.
- The Incendiary Grenade launcher no longer one-shots enemies
- Reduced the peripheral blur around weapon scopes when zoomed in to aid with general visibility
- M5A3 barrel is no longer visible through some scopes
- BKS Scope no longer clips with the camera in NTW-50
- Ghostmaker R10 barrel is no longer visible through certain scopes
- A number of scopes have been updated to ensure a larger playable area is visible when Aiming Down Sights
- Tweaked shell eject effects so that the shell casings aren't visible when ADSing with the PSO-1 scope
- Fixed an issue that was breaking scope visuals on the BKS 8X and SDB 10X when certain underbarrels were equipped
- The Target 8T 1.25-4.5X scope is no longer missing its "Toggle Optic" label
- Buckshot Shell's default magazine now has the correct magazine size icon
- The MP28 default red-dot sight is now using the correct icon
- Fixed an issue that was causing incorrect visuals to be displayed through scopes with some skins
BSV-M
- Full Auto mode on the BSV-M no longer provides Recoil Compensation and instead gives a 15% Dispersion Penalty
- Adjusted the BSV-M High Power Magazine damage dropoff to begin at 50m instead of 100m
- Fixed an issue where the BSV-M would not get reduced recoil while using the bipod
- Fixed an issue where the BSV-M magazine size in the HUD did not match the one equipped on the weapon in Battlefield 2042
K30
Reduced K30 ammo type damage for Subsonic, Standard Issue, and High-Power rounds
- Subsonic, 0-10m - 22 dmg > 18 dmg
- Subsonic, 30-40m - 18 dmg > 15 dmg
- Standard Issue, 0-10m - 22 dmg > 18 dmg
- High-Power, 0-10m - 22 dmg > 18 dmg
M5A1
Reduced the M5A3 Close Combat rounds damage
- 0-20m - 22 -> 18 damage
MP9
Reduced the MP9 Close Combat rounds damage
- 0-5m - 28 -> 22 damage
- 30-40m - 22 -> 18 damage
Underbarrels
- Reduced the size of the Masterkey's attachment crosshairs
- Players would take damage from the initial impact of the 40mm Incendiary launcher, but not the fire itself. Players will now burn as expected
- Firing an underbarrel now also spots you on the minimap
- Fixed a broken animation that would sometimes play when triggering an underbarrel attachment while being in the Plus Menu
- An underbarrel icon will now be displayed while ADSing in Launcher/Masterkey mode
- Added missing Default underbarrel to the Hazard Zone M5A3
- Fire Mode UI icon is now present while using underbarrel attachments
- Fire Mode Key bind is no longer present while using underbarrel attachments
Apart from the map updates, DICE will also be introducing a visual rework for Specialists, making it one of the bigger Battlefield 2042 patches in recent months.