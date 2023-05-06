Battlefield 2042 patch 4.2.1 official notes: Collection and customization updates, map changes, and more

A new update is now live for Battlefield 2042, introducing a fair bit of tweaks to some of the performance issues in the shooter. Changes will be making their way to fix issues with the map, while the Collection and Customization aspect of the game will receive a significant number of quality-of-life updates.

Battlefield Comms @BattlefieldComm



Fixed D1/D2 spawning on Discarded

Added Realtime Vehicle Cooldown Timers

Explosive Damage tweaks against Transport Heli's



go.ea.com/BFUpdate-4-2-1 Update 4.2.1 for #Battlefield2042 is set for next week, discover more about the changes being made in our Update Notes!Fixed D1/D2 spawning on DiscardedAdded Realtime Vehicle Cooldown TimersExplosive Damage tweaks against Transport Heli's Update 4.2.1 for #Battlefield2042 is set for next week, discover more about the changes being made in our Update Notes!▫️ Fixed D1/D2 spawning on Discarded▫️ Added Realtime Vehicle Cooldown Timers▫️ Explosive Damage tweaks against Transport Heli's👉 go.ea.com/BFUpdate-4-2-1 https://t.co/MGB2EmkTnY

Battlefield 2042 fans looking for a detailed description of patch 4.2.1 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Battlefield 2042 patch 4.2.1 official notes

Maps

Players will no longer spawn out of bounds on Capture Points D1 and D2 on Discarded

Resolved an issue that resulted in an unintended visual effect being placed on weapons when stood in heat sources / explosions of vehicles

Collection & Customization Improvements

Resolved an issue that displayed incorrect attachment stats for ammo and rate of fire fields when equipped into the first slot of the Plus Menu

Resolved an issue that sometimes displayed the incorrect attachment upon selection within the Plus Menu customization screen

Resolved an issue that resulted in the “Replace” button overlapping the Class text on the Classes customization screen

Resolved an issue where equipping a melee takedown for a 2042 Specialist would also equip it for the other Specialists of the same class

Gameplay Improvements

Resolved an issue that resulted in the camera being pulled down too significantly upon landing while aimed down sights

Air-to-Ground Missiles will now deal higher damage when fired at a laser designated target

Resolved an issue where players would sometimes count as occluded when standing in front of smoke

The vehicle cooldown timer on the deploy screen will now countdown in real time

End of Round

Resolved an issue that resulted in Marksman Kill stats being incorrectly calculated at the End of Round screen

Battlefield Portal

Custom Experiences will now correctly gray out characters if they have been restricted as part of the construction of the mode

Weapons

Resolved an issue that caused a broken recoil animation when firing the MTAR-21 on PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One consoles

Vehicles

LCAA Hovercraft engine damage will now correctly display a damage indicator Explosive damage will now be applied towards Transport Helicopters, alongside the impact damage of the projectile

Specialists

Resolved an issue that resulted in Dozer having the ability to skywalk when climbing down ladders. It’s not that type of game!

Resolved a visual issue where grenades sometimes clipped through Dozer’s shield

Rao’s Cyber Warfare Suite will now transmit designated lock-on targets to friendly vehicles

Poll : 0 votes