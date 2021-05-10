Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) to have better data security and storage

A sense of joy has been sparked in the Indian PUBG Mobile community ever since the announcement regarding the region-specific version, called Battlegrounds Mobile India, was made. Their wait is finally over, thanks to the eventual return of the battle royale title in the country.

PUBG Mobile was on the list of 118 apps banned by the MeitY, citing security and privacy reasons, in September 2020. As a result, Krafton has mentioned that Battlegrounds Mobile India would have better data security and storage, with players' privacy being their primary concern.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) to take Microsoft Azure's help for better data security and storage

In the announcement, Krafton said it would work with partners to safeguard data protection and security at each stage. This will ensure that the players' privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in compliance with the laws and regulations in India.

Under the International Data Transfers section of the Privacy Policy, they further stated:

"Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. However, we may transfer your data to other countries and/or regions to operate the game service and/or to meet legal requirements. In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India."

Therefore, personal information will be stored on servers present in India and Singapore.

Apart from this, a blog post on the website of the South Korean company discusses more of the same. It mentions that personal information and data security are further strengthened by applying Azure, Microsoft's cloud platform.

Restrictions for underage players

There are specific restrictions set for underage players, i.e., younger than 18 years. They will have to provide the phone number of their parents or guardians to confirm that they are legally eligible to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.

On top of that, users under 18 will only be able to play Battlegrounds Mobile India for three hours and have a specific in-game spending restriction of Rs 7000 daily.

