Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) expected APK size, pre-registration, website, and other details

Krafton has announced an exclusive mobile battle royale title specifically for the Indian market, Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game will provide players a world-class multiplayer experience on mobile.

This came more than eight months after PUBG Mobile was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology due to security reasons. Ever since then, the South Korean company has tried to bring it back to the country.

Initially, they cut ties with Tencent in India and then announced a localized version in November. It has been a while, but Krafton has finally confirmed the game's return.

Expected details about Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile India)

Announcement

The official logo of Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Battlegroundsmobileindia.com)

Krafton officially announced Battlegrounds Mobile India via a post on its official website.

As per the announcement, the localized version will feature exclusive tournaments and leagues, further enhancing the esports ecosystem. Moreover, Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature exclusive content like events and costumes to cater to local users.

Teaser and logo

The teaser was uploaded to the official YouTube channel on the date of the announcement. Meanwhile, the logo was revealed on the same platform yesterday, i.e., May 7th, 2021.

When writing this article, the former has 9.8 million views, while the video released yesterday has 4.4 million.

APK size

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be similar size to PUBG Mobile variants (Image via PUBG Mobile / Facebook)

The size of the Vietnam and Korean version's APKs are around 652 and 666 MB, respectively. Meanwhile, the global version's APK size is 943 MB.

Therefore, the APK size of Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be between 650 MB and 1 GB.

Pre-registrations

As revealed by Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a pre-registration phase before its release. However, no date has been announced for the same as of now.

Restriction for underage players

Players under the age of 18 will only be able to play the game for a maximum duration of 3 hours a day.

Also, the limit for daily spending on paid services is set at 7000 INR for these users. Additionally, they would require the consent of their parents/guardians to play the title.

Privacy and data security

Data security and privacy are Krafton's main objectives, and Microsoft Azure has been brought in for the same reason. Moreover, the personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore.

Website and official handles

Battlegrounds Mobile India's website

A new website for Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched a few days back. It provides details about the game's privacy policy and terms of use.

Here are the links to the game's official handles and website

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

