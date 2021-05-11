Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) rumored release date surfaces on the internet

Krafton's announcement for Battlegrounds Mobile India has reignited a spark in the mobile gaming community as players are more excited than ever for the game's comeback in the country.

The localized variant will feature numerous changes, including tailored in-game content, exclusive tournaments, and even restrictions for underage players, i.e., under 18 years of age.

Since the announcement, players have been ardently waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India's launch, and the internet now seems to be filled with various fan theories regarding the game's release.

This article looks at Battlegrounds Mobile India's rumored release date that has surfaced on the internet.

Also read: "PUBG Mobile India comeback will boost the entire gaming community": Free Fire streamer Desi Gamers elated on Battlegrounds Mobile India announcement

Speculations about Battlegrounds Mobile India's rumored release date

One of the latest fan theories is that the game might be released on June 10th, 2021.

This assumption by players is based on a recent post on the game's official social media handles.

The post read the following:

"We're just as excited as you are! BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is all set to take over!"

Alongside that, there's a picture of a helmet obscuring the image of an illuminated object, which players believe to be the sun that resembles a solar eclipse. Since the picture was posted, players have speculated that the game would be released on the next solar eclipse, which will be occurring on June 10th, 2021.

Though this theory about the game's release may sound exciting, it is likely a mere rumor and therefore may or may not be accurate.

Krafton is yet to announce Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date. Moreover, the release will be preceded by a pre-registration period, and the specifics for it are to be revealed.

According to a statement given by Ocean Sharma, a famous PUBG Mobile influencer and caster, the game might be released in June. Players can click here to read more about it.

Earlier, Dynamo, a prominent PUBG Mobile content creator, jokingly in a cryptic message stated that the game's trailer would be released on a double-digit date. And in contrast, the game would be published on a single-digit date.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India APK download to be available by June, according to popular PUBG Mobile caster