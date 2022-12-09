Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon announced at The Game Awards 2022

Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon have now been announced at The Game Awards 2022. The upcoming title opts for an art style and gameplay that is different from previous entries in the franchise.

There have been plenty of world premieres that have already been showcased at The Game Awards 2022. Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon stands out for a couple of reasons, and it's sure to delight Nintendo Switch players. The game is a console exclusive and will be released in a few months.

Once upon a time, there was an Umbra Witch named Cereza, a young version of the Bayonetta in #Bayonetta 3…Control both Cereza and Cheshire to solve puzzles and fend off faeries in #BayonettaOrigins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, dancing onto #NintendoSwitch on 3/17/23.

Based on the gameplay that was shown in the trailer, the new Bayonetta game has likely been in development for a long time. Only a little information has been revealed, but the art style has completely changed and appears to have incorporated some hand-drawn elements. The top-down camera is also a bold change for the game.

Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon relates to the events of the third game in specific ways but will take place in the past. It focuses on the origin story of the protagonist, delving deep into how she became who she is and mastered her powers.

Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon could be a big step for the franchise, release date revealed at The Game Awards 2022

The release date of Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced during the latest world premiere at The Game Awards 2022. The standalone title will be released globally on March 17, 2023, and enthusiasts can pre-order it at the time of writing. As previously mentioned, it's a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and digital and physical copies for the console are up for pre-order.

The first Bayonetta game was released in 2009, and its commercial success gave birth to a brand-new franchise. This game was followed by two sequels, with the latest one released earlier this year. All three titles have been well-received, and the upcoming Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon will aim to build on this popularity.

It now remains to be seen how Sega and Nintendo will follow up on their announcement at The Game Awards 2022. With little time left, the onus will be on them to flesh out the developmental bugs and ensure a smooth experience when the game releases in March.

