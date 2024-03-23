"Been wanting to make chill content": MrBeast is experimenting with his second channel, uploads lie detector test video

Star creator MrBeast is known for his extremely popular content on YouTube, with many of his videos consisting of engaging concepts and large-scale spectacles. However, his new channel is more focused on creating relatively relaxed and toned-down content, which might prove to be easier for audiences to watch while trying to unwind. His latest video on this channel shows the creator and his squad each taking a lie detector test.

The creator took to X to make the announcement, and stated that he is going to use his second account to make more "chill content" featuring the MrBeast squad:

"I’ve been wanting to make some more chill content with the squad, just uploaded a test video on MrBeast 2! Let me know what you think"

MrBeast uploads another video on his second channel focusing on "chill" content

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is undoubtedly the biggest individual creator on the platform right now. With over 246 million subscribers on his main channel, his videos are often high-budget and expansive ventures. Furthermore, many of these videos involve a huge payoff for the participating winners, such as in videos like, Stop This Train, Win a Lamborghini, and Protect $500,000 Keep It!

Unlike his main account which has been around since 2012, the creator's second account, aptly named MrBeast 2, was created relatively recently in 2020. Although this is the first video Jimmy has uploaded with a stated emphasis on relatively relaxed content, it is not the first video on this channel. He had previously uploaded five full-length videos and more than a hundred shorts. So, it is no surprise that he has already garnered over 38 million subscribers on the channel.

In the video, the creator can be seen with his group of friends, with them taking turns on a lie detector machine. The group was individually asked embarrassing and intrusive questions, with the lie detector machine calling out their bluff if they were being dishonest.

Within two hours of the video being uploaded, it has already garnered nearly 1.5 million views, further showcasing the popularity of the newer form of content amongst Jimmy's audience.

Jimmy recently made a huge announcement regarding his upcoming show, named Beast Games, in association with Amazon Video Prime. Talking about it in a recent podcast episode, he stated that the extensive show would involve over a thousand contestants, who would compete against each other to win a prize money of a whopping $5,000,000.