Bermuda Remastered map added again to Free Fire for limited duration

Garena had rolled out Bermuda Remastered in Free Fire as a patched-up rendition of the popular Bermuda map.

The map was introduced as an event in the Free Fire OB24 update on the 1st of January 2021 and was set to run till the 10th of January. However, after receiving positive and overwhelming feedback from the players, Garena decided to extend the new Bermuda 2.0 map's availability by seven days.

Today, Garena decided to make Bermuda Remastered temporarily available in Free Fire till 7th March. However, the map is only available in Team Deathmatch and Clash Squad Mode.

The only difference between the two maps is the addition of four new locations that include:

Academy Hydrapower Fisherman Creek Yagami Garden

The revamped Bermuda also features changes to existing locations. However, the map has not received any make-over in terms of the theme it packs.

Bermuda Remastered has not been developed completely for Free Fire.

According to Garena, before they replaced the classic Bermuda map in Free Fire with its supposed twin, they wanted to make sure not to ignore any game-breaking bugs that exist or may occur. Hence, the map is not completely refined. The developers said that the map still needs to be optimized for better combat areas for which user feedback is important.

However, please understand that we will be temporarily removing this map from matchmaking after this extension so we can adjust and optimize all the combat areas based on all the feedback we’ve gotten. But don’t worry, Bermuda Remastered will be coming back in the near future!

This explains the delay in the launch of the map and making temporary appearances in the game aside from being released once and for all. However, this is the second time Garena has released the map temporarily in Free Fire for testing. If the odds favor, there will be close to zero bugs and glitches in the game. Players can expect Bermuda 2.0 permanently in Free Fire.