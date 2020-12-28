Bermuda Remastered map in Free Fire: Release date and list of all confirmed changes

Bermuda Remastered is the revamped version of the Bermuda map, the first map of Garena Free Fire. In August, some new map locations were earlier available for the Clash Squad mode during the game's third-anniversary celebrations.

Since then, the game's fans have been waiting for this version of the map. Finally, a few days back, Free Fire revealed the exact release date of the highly anticipated-Bermuda Remastered. It will get introduced on January 1st, 2021.

Bermuda Remastered in Free Fire: List of all confirmed changes

In the revamped version, multiple locations have been removed, and four new places have been added.

Here is a list of changes:

#1 - New locations

Nurek Dam

Nurek Dam

Academy

Academy

Aden's Creek

Aden's Creek

Samurai Garden

Samurai Garden

Images are from the What's Up Free Fire EP 2, which showcases the new locations.

#2 - Removed locations

Graveyard

Bullseye

Rim Nam Village

Riverside

Sentosa

Apart from the addition of new places, the revamped version will also feature enhanced and better graphics. The complete map was earlier available in the Advance Server, and players can watch the full gameplay in the video below:

Also, the Scythe will be making a comeback in the classic version of Bermuda Remastered.

How to download Bermuda Remastered in Garena Free Fire

Players can download the new map beforehand from the download center. However, it will only be available on January 1st. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Players have to open Free Fire and tap the 'Download Center' tab on top of the screen, as shown in the picture below:

Press the download center option

Step 2: Several packs will then appear on-screen.

Step 3: Users can press the 'Download' icon, as seen in this picture. Soon, the map will get downloaded.

Tap the download button beside Bermuda Remastered

(Note: The size of the map 85.81 MB)

