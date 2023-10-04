“Best cricket game ever”: Fans react as Cricket 24 screengrabs reveal KL Rahul & David Warner wearing Indian Premier League jerseys

Not much time is left for the worldwide release of Cricket 24, and fans are getting excited about what awaits them. While a full-blown trailer is yet to be released, Big Ant Studios has started to drop portions of the game in seprate batches. Earlier today (October 4), a new teaser along with screenshots have become available on social media which has added to the excitement.

Cricket 24 might not be a new IP, as Big Ant Studios has been working with the franchise for a really long time. However, the stage this year appears to be much bigger, with several new licenses including IPL sides as well.

Some of the screenshots have showcased the likes of KL Rahul and David Warner in the kits of their respective IPL teams, and this has led to one fan describing the game as:

"Best cricket game ever made"

Cricket 24's screenshots have excited the entire community

Fans have long been asking for a detailed cricket video game on the likes of other sports. Big Ant Studios is finally all set to make that dream come true for millions around the world.

One of the biggest talking point of Cricket 24 has been the increased number of licenses, that includes several T20 leagues and teams from IPL.

While the screenshots have added to the hype, the teaser featuring Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma also created a lot of excitement as well. One fan wished having RCB and CSK licensed in next year's version, as their licenses won't be available in Cricket 24 as of writing.

While a lot of fans were left impressed with what's on display, one Twitter user added that the physical modes in the images could certainly have looked better.

The screenshots also revealed batsmen wearing thigh pads just like in real life. This small addition might not have any impact on the gameplay, but will certainly add to the overall immersive feel.

Another fan is expecting that the crowds and fan atmosphere in Cricket 24 will be better than what's present in the previous releases.

It's worth noting that at this stage, Big Ant Studios is yet to make a grand reveal of the gameplay. This has created doubts in the mind of some who will hope that this year's release will be an improved product compared to Cricket 22.