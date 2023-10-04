New Cricket 24 teaser confirms Mumbai Indians license, features Rohit Sharma

A new Cricket 24 teaser, released on October 4, 2023, by Big Ant Studios, has confirmed that the Mumbai Indians will be licensed upon the game's full launch. The clip features Rohit Sharma, the current captain of India men’s cricket team, and a host of other players. With the release of the title approaching, the developer has started to give fans glimpses of what they can expect from it.

While a full-blown trailer is yet to be released, the new teaser has excited cricket and video game lovers worldwide.

Rohit Sharma is likely to be a favorite among Cricket 24 players

The Cricket 24 teaser is merely 20 seconds long, so there isn't much featured in it. However, it showcases Big Ant Studios' ambitions about taking their cricket simulator franchise to the next level. So far, the series' highlight has been The Ashes experience, which will be available once again. However, in the words of the developer, the franchise will be taking a more global approach.

It's a known fact that the Indian Premier League won't be licensed fully in the title. However, the Mumbai Indians are one of several teams who will have all their details in the game. There are a few more possible additions, including the Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Kings XI Punjab.

Such licenses will not only offer more choices to Cricket 24 players, but they will also ensure that Indian fans get to play as mega stars like Rohit Sharma.

Several leagues will be fully licensed in the title. This includes the PSL and the CPL, among other T20 tournaments from all over the world.

Additionally, The Ashes are set to be bigger than ever, with both Australia and England having fully licensed teams. Overall, the game looks incredibly exciting as of now, and fans are hoping that it will be the experience of a lifetime for them.