Will Cricket 24 have The Hundred?

Cricket 24’s announcement from Big Ant Studios and Nacon has sparked interest amongst avid cricket fans around the globe. The game is slated to arrive in June 2023 and is touted as the official game of the Ashes.

A press release from Nacon touched upon some details surrounding the types of tournaments one can expect in Cricket 24. The Hundred has been confirmed to be a part of Cricket 24 and is a delight for fans of this new format of the game.

While a majority of fans are aware of popular formats like T20 and ODI (One Day International), The Hundred is at a nascent stage of popularity. It involves eight teams (men and women) in a series of 100-ball matches.

Cricket 24 is set to feature The Hundred

Nacon’s press release confirms the inclusion of The Hundred in Cricket 24. The tournament is not as popular as the Indian Premier League or the Ashes. However, The Hundred is beginning to gain traction among cricket fans, and its inclusion is a step in the right direction.

The press release begins with the announcement:

“Cricket goes global! Including The Ashes, Big Bash, The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League, and a host of international squads, plus yet-to-be-announced professional Indian T20 teams! Cricket 24 will have more licenses than any cricket video game ever.”

The aforementioned announcement bolsters confidence among fans that The Hundred is set to arrive along with the game’s release in June 2023. Further, the press release includes a statement from Ross Symons, CEO of Big Ant Studios, that alludes to the inclusion of the popular Indian Premier League as well.

The Hundred is a new format of cricket comprising eight teams: Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire.

Instead of the usual 20 overs (in a T20 match) or 50 overs (in a One Day International match), there are 100 balls bowled per innings.

Additional details about Cricket 24

This iteration of the cricket game is vast in scale since it consists of more than 200 players captured using photogrammetry technology, and fans will be able to partake in multiple cricket tournaments. Apart from the above additions, the game is designed with improved fielding mechanics.

A newly added feature is the Pro Team concept, which resembles FIFA Ultimate Team's gameplay mechanics. This will entail collecting player cards with frequently updated weekly challenges, thereby adding extra incentives for fans to keep playing the game regularly.

Cricket veterans and enthusiasts can embark on their journey in the Career Mode and gain a sense of progression from starting out with domestic cricket and ultimately playing for their desired nation.

Players inclined to test their skills can leverage the game’s cross-play feature and compete against other fans around the globe. Furthermore, the press release mentions the ability to share content like stadiums, teams, and more with the community.

Fans can get this cricket game on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Last-gen console owners (PS4 and Xbox One) will also be able to play the title when it arrives in June 2023.

