Will Cricket 24 have the Indian Premier League?

Cricket 24 has been announced by Big Ant Studios and Nacon and is expected to release in June 2023 in tandem with the Ashes series. This has sparked a wave of excitement among cricket fans around the globe, who are eagerly anticipating the release of the game.

The press release from Nacon highlighted some of the features that cricket fans can look forward to, like the inclusion of The Ashes, Big Bash, and Caribbean Premier League. The statement also alluded to the inclusion of the Indian Premier League by mentioning the term “unannounced Indian T20 teams”.

Nacon press release hints at the inclusion of Indian Premier League in Cricket 24

While there is no official announcement of the Indian Premier League being a part of Cricket 24, Nacon’s press release optimistically highlights the presence of unannounced professional Indian T20 teams, which can be considered as hinting at its eventual inclusion.

The Indian Premier League is a juggernaut in the cricketing world that attracts major viewership from India and other nations around the globe. Fans are eagerly anticipating its inclusion in the upcoming cricket games, and the recent statement from Big Ant CEO Ross Symons has only fueled their excitement. Ross Symons stated:

“We’ve been working incredibly hard with cricket boards all over the world to bring what is the deepest, most realistic video game representation of the sport ever. I believe Cricket 24 will bring something special for cricket fans all over the world, it is the first truly global cricket video game.”

Although the statement from Big Ant CEO Ross Symons hints at the inclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. Fans are hopeful as Big Ant Studios retweeted Cricket Australia’s tweet and stated:

“Here we go! #Cricket24 with more licenses than ever before - and representation from India for the first time!!”

More details about Cricket 24

Cricket 24 will feature a dedicated Career Mode that allows fans to start their journey as a part of a domestic club and progress to the elite ranks by representing their chosen nation in various match formats, including T20 and Test cricket.

The press release also mentions that the title consists of more than 200 players who have been captured with photogrammetry technology. It will also feature popular cricket tournaments like The Ashes, The Hundred, the KFC BBL, the Caribbean Premier League, and multiple unannounced Indian T20 teams.

The game is also expected to launch with overhauled fielding mechanics to improve the match experience. The crossplay feature is the icing on the cake as fans will be able to compete with other players around the globe on all platforms.

Furthermore, there is a new Pro Team mechanic that involves accumulating player cards, partaking in weekly challenges, and even competing with people in your friend list in Auction Mode.

Cricket 24 is set to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, along with the last-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One. The press release stated that a Nintendo Switch version would be released in November 2024.

Poll : 0 votes