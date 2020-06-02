PUBG Mobile: Best smartphones under Rs 30000 in June 2020

Best Smartphones under Rs 30000 for playing PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become one of the best Battle Royale games in the market. The game has various dynamics, including four maps and many other interesting modes to play.

The game has realistic graphics and guns inspired by real-life events. If you have a budget of Rs 30000, then this article on Best Smartphones under Rs 30000 for PUBG Mobile in June 2020 would surely help you out.

Three best smartphones under Rs 30000 for playing PUBG Mobile:

#1 Realme X2 Pro:

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro is one of the best smartphones for playing PUBG Mobile that you can get under the budget of Rs 30000. The smartphone has exceptional features ranging from a great display to an awesome processor. Realme X2 Pro has a Super AMOLED 6.5 inch Full HD+ display that provides sharp colours under any harsh lighting conditions.

For PUBG Mobile lovers, this smartphone comes with a 2.96 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. This chipset is best optimised for PUBG Mobile in the Android category. The Realme X2 Pro smartphone supports the Super VOOC Flash Charge feature on a 4000 mAh battery.

#2 Redmi K20 Pro:

Redme K20 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.39 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It features 8 GB RAM and has 256 GB internal storage.

This smartphone is powered by a 2.84 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. It can run PUBG Mobile at a high frame rates very smoothly. The Redmi K20 Pro has a massive 4000 mAh to handle all battery drainage issues.

#3 Samsung Galaxy A51:

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung has launched a fabulous smartphone in the price range of Rs 30000 that can run PUBG Mobile very smoothly. It has a 6.4 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that produces beautiful colours and good brightness under sunlight. The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

This smartphone has Samsung's own Exynos 9611 processor. It can run PUBG Mobile in 60 fps (smooth+extreme) settings. It has the latest Android 10 operating system. The Samsung Galaxy A51 also has a 4000 mAh battery capacity to cover your daily requirements without you running out of battery quickly.

