PUBG Mobile Lite: 3 best Smartphones under Rs 5000 to play the game

Best Smartphones Under 5,000 For PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile is one of the most-played smartphone games.

Its realistic graphics and fabulous dynamics like real-life inspired weapons and vehicles keep players hooked to the game for long hours. For a smooth gaming experience, PUBG Mobile requires smartphones with high-end processors.

To cater to players with low-end smartphones, Tencent Games released a toned-down version of the game called PUBG Mobile Lite. In this article, we discuss about the best smartphones that cost Rs 5000 or less for playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

3 best Smartphones under Rs 5,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite:

#1 Xiaomi Redmi Go:

Xiaomi Red GO

If you are looking for a smartphone with good value for money, then Xiaomi's Redmi GO is the one for you.

It comes with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB internal storage. This smartphone has a Quadcore Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.

The Redmi GO has a clock speed of 1.4 GHz and works on Android Oreo 8.1. With a battery capacity of 3000 mAh, this phone is a great fit for players looking to play PUBG Mobile Lite without worrying about battery drainage.

#2 Samsung Galaxy A2:

Samsung Galaxy A2

The Samsung Galaxy A2 is in second place in our list of best smartphones under Rs 5000 for playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

It is a great budget smartphone from Samsung, which is a renowned brand. The Samsung Galaxy A2 has 1 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.

This smartphone has a 1.6 GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor. Despite its price, it can handle heavy apps and games very easily. Thus it is a good choice to play games like PUBG Mobile Lite.

#3 Nokia 2.2:

Nokia 2.2

The Nokia 2.2 has a 5.71 inch of HD+ display that offers great viewing angles. It comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

This smartphone has a 2 GHz quad-core Mediatek Helio A22 processor. It can handle heavy apps and games very easily. It has a 3000 mAh battery so that you don't have to worry about running out of battery.