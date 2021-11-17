BGMI 1.7 update patch notes, release date, RP details, and APK file size

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 update was recently launched, and now BGMI players are impatiently awaiting the incorporation of the same into the Indian version of the game. Like the previous editions, the developers will be introducing many new features and making various changes enhancing the overall experience for users.
Content related to the Arcane collaboration will be making its way into BGMI. Additionally, a new Royale Pass will be made available very soon, offering users the opportunity to earn a range of rewards.
Details about the BGMI 1.7 update
BGMI 1.7 patch notes
On the YouTube channel of BGMI, the developers have released a video displaying all the new features. They include the following:
1) Themed game mode: Mirror World
- New area/location - Mirror Island
- Wind barrier
- Character transformation
- Hextech Crystals
- Arcane Monster
2) Update rewards: 2x Classic Crate Coupons
3) Classic Update features
- Piggyback
- Notification Icon for Elimination/Knocked Out
- Survivor Number Notification
- Smoke Grande Effect Added
- Grenade Indicator
- Jump Button & Setting
- AI Battle ‘Difficulty level’
4) Other changes
- Mode comeback: Metro Royale mode, Vikendi, Payload 2.0, Runic Power, Survive Till Dawn and Virus Infection.
Users can watch the video below to learn more about them:
Date and file size
BGMI 1.7 update will likely be made available to the players on 19 November, two days from now. Users are excited about its arrival as they will finally be able to check out the themed content based on Arcane.
The PUBG Mobile 1.7 update was 690 MB in size on the Google Play Store. It is anticipated to be in a similar range for BGMI.
RP details
The current M4 Royale Pass in BGMI will expire on 18 November and the new one will begin on 19 November, in a similar fashion to PUBG Mobile. Readers can check out the following video to learn more about the rewards:
Users will be able to attain the two paid variants – Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 360 UC and 960 UC, respectively.