BGMI 1.7 update patch notes, release date, RP details, and APK file size

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 update was recently launched, and now BGMI players are impatiently awaiting the incorporation of the same into the Indian version of the game. Like the previous editions, the developers will be introducing many new features and making various changes enhancing the overall experience for users.

Content related to the Arcane collaboration will be making its way into BGMI. Additionally, a new Royale Pass will be made available very soon, offering users the opportunity to earn a range of rewards.

Details about the BGMI 1.7 update

BGMI 1.7 patch notes

The new update is almost here (Image via BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA/YouTube)

On the YouTube channel of BGMI, the developers have released a video displaying all the new features. They include the following:

1) Themed game mode: Mirror World

New area/location - Mirror Island

Wind barrier

Character transformation

Hextech Crystals

Arcane Monster

2) Update rewards: 2x Classic Crate Coupons

3) Classic Update features

Piggyback

Notification Icon for Elimination/Knocked Out

Survivor Number Notification

Smoke Grande Effect Added

Grenade Indicator

Jump Button & Setting

AI Battle ‘Difficulty level’

4) Other changes

Mode comeback: Metro Royale mode, Vikendi, Payload 2.0, Runic Power, Survive Till Dawn and Virus Infection.

Users can watch the video below to learn more about them:

Date and file size

The size of the 1.7 update is going to be similar to PUBG Mobile (Image via BGMI)

BGMI 1.7 update will likely be made available to the players on 19 November, two days from now. Users are excited about its arrival as they will finally be able to check out the themed content based on Arcane.

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 update was 690 MB in size on the Google Play Store. It is anticipated to be in a similar range for BGMI.

RP details

The current M4 Royale Pass in BGMI will expire on 18 November and the new one will begin on 19 November, in a similar fashion to PUBG Mobile. Readers can check out the following video to learn more about the rewards:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Users will be able to attain the two paid variants – Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 360 UC and 960 UC, respectively.

Edited by Siddharth Satish