BGMI 1.7 update release date and time for Indian server

Ever since the PUBG Mobile update was made available across the world a few days ago, Indian players have been eagerly awaiting its arrival on the Indian version of the title, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).

After its release, Arcane collaboration-themed content will be introduced, which has piqued the entire community's interest. Moreover, new and innovative features such as Piggyback will be making their way into the battle royale title.

In a recent announcement, Krafton disclosed the latest iteration's release date and time, and users are over the moon.

Release date and time for BGMI 1.7 update

These are the exact timings of the upcoming BGMI 1.7 update (Image via BGMI)

Developers have mentioned the following about the release date and time of the BGMI 1.7 update:

“[Update Version Distribution] - AOS (Google Playstore): November 19 (Fri) 09:00 IST and iOS (Apple App Store): November 19 (Fri) 08:00 IST”

The update will be made available to players tomorrow. Consequently, users will be able to download it directly through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 update for Android and iOS was 690MB and 1.68GB in size, respectively. It is predicted that the size of the BGMI update will be in the same range.

A new Royale Pass will also be commencing tomorrow, i.e. 19 November, and will offer users tons of new exclusive rewards. The two paid versions of the pass are expected to be priced at 360 UC and 960 UC.

Here are a few of the features of the 1.7 update:

1) Themed game mode: Mirror World

2) Update rewards: 2x Classic Crate Coupons

3) Classic Update features (including Piggyback, Grenade Indicator, and so on)

4) Game modes: Metro Royale mode, Vikendi, Payload 2.0, and more

Changes are going to be made to the crate coupons in BGMI (Image via BGMI)

On top of this, the developers previously announced changes in the pricing of the crate coupons. Both the Premium Crate Coupon and Classic Crate Coupon will now be priced at 60 UC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish