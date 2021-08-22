BGMI OR Championship Legends Rise 2021 Day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The second day of the BGMI OR Championship: Legends Rise 2021 came to an end today.

After a roller-coaster battle for the top spot, Team TapTap managed to hold onto their first place. The team at the end of the day had a total of 91 points and 55 finishes. The team managed to secure 40 points today without any chicken dinner.

Following them in second place was OR Esports who too had a great day and ended up with 88 points and 37 finishes. The team claimed 41 points today.

The third place at the end of the day went to TSM FTX, who played exceptionally well today and secured 77 points with 32 frags. The team gained a massive 56 points today.

BGMI OR Championship Legends Rise 2021 Day 2

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel, The chicken dinner in this match was secured by TSM FTX as they pulled off a massive 2v3 clutch against Team TapaTap who finished behind them in second place with eight frags.

Skylightz Gaming managed to secure a third-place finish in this match with two frags to their name.

BGMI OR championship Legends rise overall standings after day 2 (Image via OR Esports)

The second match of the day was played on the desert map of Miramar. OREsports secured the win in this match with five frags to their name.

Coming Soon too played in this game securing nine frags and finishing in the second spot. Team XO finished third in this encounter with 11 frags.

The third and the final match of the day was played on the grassy map of Sanhok. Team XO secured a victory in this game with seven frags. Following them was Skylight Gaming in second spot.

The third spot in this match was claimed by Enigma Gaming who ended up dying due to the play zone in the final circle.

Team TapaTap managed a total of eight frags in this match as they were eliminated after taking multiple fights.

Top Fraggers Post BGMI OR Legends rise Day 2:

Top 10 kill leaders after BGMI OR championship Legends rise overall standings day 2(Image via OR Esports)

1) Jonathan (Team TapaTap): 18 Finishes

2) Aditya (OREsports): 13 Finishes

3) Punkk (Team XO): 13 Finishes

4) ZGOD (Team TapaTap): 13 Finishes

5) Neyoo (TSM FTX): 13 Finishes

