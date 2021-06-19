OR Esports announces Battlegrounds Mobile India roster

With the early access of Battlegrounds Mobile India available to everyone, the launch of the game seems imminent. The Esports scene of BGMI promises to be bigger and better than before.

Teams and organizations are looking to get their rosters locked and pick up the top talent in the country before the announcement of the first Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

The latest in the long list of organizations to join the fray is the popular Indian Esports organization, OR Esports.

OR Esports Battlegrounds Mobile India roster

1.) Gill (Ashpreet Singh Gill)

2.) Destro (Ammar Khan)

3.) Aditya (Aditya Mhate)

4.) Vexe (Arth Trivedi)

The roster features three new inclusions in the form of Aditya, Destro, and Vexe. Overall, the roster looks power-packed on paper, with the right amount of experience and young blood, especially coming after the departure of stars players like Mavi and Viru

Destro and Aditya, who were earlier a part of Team Xspark, have been in the BGMI Esports scene for quite a while now. Destro has competed with many top teams, including SynerGE and UMumba Esports.

An excellent IGL and fragger, Destro helped his team lift the PMCO 2020: Fall Split title. Aditya, on the other hand, is relatively new and has played for Initiative Esports and XSpark, showing a crazy amount of potential in both teams. Aditya has also been touted as the next big thing in the BGMI Esports scene.

Another great addition to the squad is Vexe, who has also played BGMI at the top level. A wonderful fragger, Vexe previously featured in team Megastars, where he, along with his team, enjoyed a great amount of success.

Despite having won various minor tournaments with his previous team, his biggest achievement came in the form of a third-place finish in the regular season of the PMPL: South Asia Spring Split. He also featured consistently in the MVP charts, showing off his fiery gun game. He, along with Megastars, also featured in the PMWL: Season 0, where they finished 10th.

Gill, who has chosen to stick with OR Esports, has enjoyed a dream run as an assaulted, featuring among the top fraggers during the PMWL: Season 0. His consistency makes him an important asset to the team.

It will be interesting to see how the team performs in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament, with the competition edging closer with each passing day.

Previously known as Orange Rock, OREsports is an Indian Esports organization owned by Pole to Win International.

