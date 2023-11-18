Biomutant Nintendo Switch release date leaked

Back in 2021, Biomutant saw plenty of hype from fans excited for a 'next-gen" open-world adventure. While much fanfare died out post-launch due to the game being deemed mediocre, the devs still have one rendition in the works: Nintendo Switch. Since the team is working hard to wrap up the project before the November 30 deadline, a concrete launch has not been officially confirmed.

But now, new listings have revealed a possible release date. This suggests the game will launch a few months after the November 30, 2023, gold master date established by publisher THQ Nordic.

Biomutant on Nintendo Switch might be released next year

Could an official announcement be due soon? (Image via Amazon)

Since Biomutant is up for pre-order on Nintendo Switch, interested buyers can visit various online retail stores to pre-purchase the game before launch. Keen-eyed users will notice that the listings reveal a shipping date of February 14, 2024.

This is a couple of months after the gold master release date that the publisher has confirmed. The listings can be spotted on Amazon and Best Buy.

But what exactly does gold master mean? Gamers who know about industry terminology and jargon will be familiar with the term "gone gold." So, gold master refers to a finalized rendition of a game. This means the game's build is complete and ready to be shipped to retailers for distribution.

The February 14, 2024, date also does not seem like a placeholder. In other words, players who want to experience the Devil May Cry and Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild-inspired furry adventure on the go need not wait much longer.

However, it has yet to be officially confirmed by the publisher. While fans can go ahead and pre-order it, they will need to be patient to discover if this listing is accurate or not.

What is Biomutant about?

Biomutant was first released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2021. It was developed by the Swedish studio Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, it is described as a Kung-Fu fable RPG. Players control a custom furry avatar who must set out on a journey to save the Tree of Life that protects all living things from a corrupting plague.

Armed with melee and ranged weapons, players will use both to deal with hostile threats that have cropped around the open world. Fast-paced hack & slash combat against unique foes and bosses, as well as distinct abilities and tools, make this an engaging story to fight through.

However, many players have also expressed disappointment at the barren sandbox and subpar mechanics. That will likely not change with the Nintendo Switch release of Biomutant. Intrigued fans may wish to wait for a price drop before dipping their toes.