"Blizzard should've done this five years ago" - Asmongold gives his take on WoW's Plunderstorm battle royale mode

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" has spoken about World of Warcraft's new event - Plunderstorm. For those unaware, Blizzard Entertainment announced a limited-time battle royale mode for the MMORPG on March 19, 2024, with 60 players competing against each other. The pirate-themed event will provide players with exclusive rewards, such as the Polly Roger parrot mount and Bubbles the crab pet.

During a livestream on March 20, 2024, Asmongold reacted to the event's trailer and discussed it in detail. While reading what the community had to say about Plunderstorm, the streamer opined that Blizzard Entertainment should have released the battle royale mode five years ago.

Asmongold stated:

"Before I even try it out, I'm going to give my opinion on it. Like, on what I think of, like, the concept of it. Right? Like obviously, I don't know if it's good or not because I haven't tried it out. For the concept of it, I think this is an incredibly great idea and Blizzard should've done this five years ago."

Timestamp: 31:00

"I massively support the concept" - Asmongold discusses WoW's Plunderstorm mode, claims Retail WoW has a lot of problems

Asmongold was about an hour and a half into his March 20, 2024 livestream when he talked about WoW's Plunderstorm event. After claiming that Blizzard Entertainment should have released the battle royale mode five years ago, the Twitch star stated that Retail World of Warcraft had many issues.

He explained:

"The biggest problem with Retail WoW right now is that it's too complex and there's too much going on. This solves every one of my problems. Like, if I were to look at - think about it like this."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder detailed his "problems" with the MMORPG through a notes document. He said:

"Problems I have with WoW. Too complicated. Item bloat, everything bloat. Addons. Too many spells. Hard to understand telegraphs. This solves every one of those problems. Oh, another one - 15 years of FOMO (fear of missing out). It solves every single problem. So yeah, I think this is huge."

Timestamp: 01:35:35

Asmongold also elaborated on why he shared his thoughts before even trying out the Plunderstorm event, saying:

"I'm giving my opinion on, like, the idea of doing it. Like, I don't know whether the concept is actually... so basically, there are a lot of things that are really good in practice. Or sorry, really good in concept but bad in practice. What I'm saying is that I'm talking about the concept of it - I massively support the concept of it and I think that WoW needs to go more in this direction in a general level. It needs to be more like this overall."

Asmongold is among the most-watched Just Chatting and react streamers on Twitch, having 1,735,691 followers on his alternate channel Zackrawrr.