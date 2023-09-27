"Boom!": xQc unboxes rare Karambit after going on case-opening spree minutes into launch of Counter-Strike 2

Twitch star Felix "xQc" is going viral on social media after a clip of him opening a case to find a rare knife in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) started gaining attention online. With the shooter getting its release almost an hour ago, the streamer is being hailed for being one of the first players to get the Karambit in the game after its full release.

Counter-Strike 2 has been slowly released to a substantial portion of the community since it was announced earlier this year, with the full launch said to take place sometime this summer. Well, it appears that the time is finally here, and anyone can now freely access CS:GO's successor in all its glory, including opening lots of cases to get skins.

xQc, known for his gambling streams, was one of the streamers opening cases just after the title's full release, and as luck would have it, he found a pretty rare Doppler Karambit, which can cost upwards of $1.5K. He was naturally excited when he got the knife and shouted:

"Boom, boom, boom! Oh my god, oh my god! Hey, chat!"

One of his friends on call with him at the time was also very excited, calling the Karambit the first knife to be opened in the game "ever":

"First knife on stream. CS 2 first knife ever!"

The Canadian content creator also showcased the wear rating for the skin, which was an impressive 0.06.

"It looks f*cking clean": xQc reacts to his Doppler Karambit knife in Counter-Strike 2

Opening cases for skins and stickers in CS:GO was an integral part of the gaming experience, and that remains true for its successor. Streamers like Ohnepixel are known to go on case-opening sprees on their broadcasts. They sometimes open cases worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in one sitting.

While xQc didn't do that, he opened a number of cases to get his hands on some premium-quality skins for Counter-Strike 2 within the first hour. After opening the Karambit Doppler, the streamer said:

"Chat it looks f*cking clean!"

However, he didn't stop there, as he opened some other valuable skins, including a Dragone Lore, AWP Gungnir, and an AK-47 Fire Serpent.

It's safe to say that case openings have accrued quite a lot of revenue for Valve in the opening hours of Counter-Strike 2.

Esports professional Jake Lucky also claimed in a recent post on X that CS 2 apparently made somewhere around $40 million in revenue within the first 40 minutes of its full release. This makes it quite a successful launch for the free-to-play FPS that is slated to become the staple Counter-Strike going forward.