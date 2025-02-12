Borderlands 4 release date: New trailer and platforms

New Borderlands 4 details were confirmed at PlayStation State of Play 2025. Randy Pitchford of Gearbox Studios took the stage to elaborate on their next-gen FPS looter RPG. For one, the game will launch across all platforms, including the PlayStation 5, on September 23, 2025. Additionally, a dedicated State of Play centered around the title is planned for the future.

Here is everything players need to know concerning new gameplay and story details.

Borderlands 4 gameplay details explored

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Borderlands 4 story takes players to the all-new planet of Kairos as new Vault Hunters. The title aims to be the most ambitious series entry in the series yet, both from a technical and gameplay perspective. Built atop Unreal Engine 5, the game offers the most detailed Borderlands worlds fans have seen yet while retaining the iconic cel-shaded art style.

Based on the new trailer, the gameplay is an evolution of Borderlands 3's foundation, with faster-paced combat than ever before. This includes new melee abilities and (seemingly) an Ultimate ability that pierces through foes. New loot, including bizarre weapons, await as players take on various foes across the planet with all-new avenues for vertical movement like gliding, dodging, and grappling.

We should get a further look at Vault Hunters and other mechanics in the dedicated State of Play slated for the future.

Borderlands 4 will launch on September 23, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.