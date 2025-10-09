  • home icon
Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ: Teams, dates, World Finals slots, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Oct 09, 2025 09:56 GMT
Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ begins on October 10 (Image via YouTube/Brawl Stars Esports)
Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ begins on October 10 (Image via YouTube/Brawl Stars Esports)

The Last Chance Qualifier of the Brawl Stars Championship 2025 is all set to be played from October 10 to 12, 2025. A total of 16 teams from around the world will contest across three days. The total prize pool of the LCQ is $50,000. The top four performing teams will advance to the World Finals, while the bottom 12 will be knocked out of the championship.

The Brawl Stars Championship 2025 World Finals will take place from October 28 to 30 later this month. In total, 16 teams will battle for a whopping prize pool of $1 million. It will be held at the Stockholmsmassan, Stockholm, Sweden. 12 teams from different regions have already been confirmed for the World Finals 2025.

Participating teams in Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ

16 teams have been divided into four groups for the Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ. Here are the four groups:

Group A

  1. Crazy Raccoon
  2. Inner Circle Esports
  3. New Heights Gaming
  4. Revenant XSpark

Group B

  1. Chapter of Happiness
  2. Natus Vincere
  3. Totem Esports
  4. UPCore Esport

Group C

  1. Casa Brawl E-Sports
  2. Rival Esports
  3. Toxic Lotus
  4. XPERION NX

Group D

  1. BC Gaming SA
  2. KDS Esports
  3. Papara SuperMassive
  4. Team Elektros

Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ: Prize pool distribution

The top four teams will get a spot in the Brawl Stars Championship 2025 World Finals. The bottom 12 teams will receive a share of the prize pool. Here is the prize pool distribution:

  • 1st Place - World Finals
  • 2nd Place - World Finals
  • 3rd Place - World Finals
  • 4th Place - World Finals
  • 5th Place - $6,000
  • 6th Place - $6,000
  • 7th Place - $6,000
  • 8th Place - $6,000
  • 9th Place - $4,000
  • 10th Place - $4,000
  • 11th Place - $4,000
  • 12th Place - $4,000
  • 13th Place - $2,500
  • 14th Place - $2,500
  • 15th Place - $2,500
  • 16th Place - $2,500

Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ: How to watch

The LCQ will be broadcast live on the YouTube and Twitch platforms of Brawl Stars Esports from 10:00 pm IST in many languages.

Revenant XSpark and KDS Esports qualified for the LCQ after finishing in the top two in the Southeast Asia Leaderboard. Toxic Lotus, New Heighs, and Chapter of Happiness from China have made it to the LCQ.

BC Gaming and Casa Brawl Esports from Brazil have secured their spots in the event. Natus Vincere, Crazy Raccoon, and Rivals Esports from Japan have grabbed their seats in the Brawl Stars LCQ.

Inner Circle, Totem Esports, Papara Supermassive, and XPERION were selected from the EMEA region. UPCore Esports from India ranked first in the South Asia Leaderboard and qualified for the Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ.

