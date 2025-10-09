Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ: Teams, dates, World Finals slots, and how to watch

The Last Chance Qualifier of the Brawl Stars Championship 2025 is all set to be played from October 10 to 12, 2025. A total of 16 teams from around the world will contest across three days. The total prize pool of the LCQ is $50,000. The top four performing teams will advance to the World Finals, while the bottom 12 will be knocked out of the championship.The Brawl Stars Championship 2025 World Finals will take place from October 28 to 30 later this month. In total, 16 teams will battle for a whopping prize pool of $1 million. It will be held at the Stockholmsmassan, Stockholm, Sweden. 12 teams from different regions have already been confirmed for the World Finals 2025.Participating teams in Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ View this post on Instagram Instagram Post16 teams have been divided into four groups for the Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ. Here are the four groups:Group ACrazy RaccoonInner Circle EsportsNew Heights GamingRevenant XSparkGroup BChapter of HappinessNatus VincereTotem EsportsUPCore EsportGroup CCasa Brawl E-SportsRival EsportsToxic LotusXPERION NXGroup DBC Gaming SAKDS EsportsPapara SuperMassiveTeam ElektrosBrawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ: Prize pool distributionThe top four teams will get a spot in the Brawl Stars Championship 2025 World Finals. The bottom 12 teams will receive a share of the prize pool. Here is the prize pool distribution:1st Place - World Finals2nd Place - World Finals3rd Place - World Finals4th Place - World Finals5th Place - $6,0006th Place - $6,0007th Place - $6,0008th Place - $6,0009th Place - $4,00010th Place - $4,00011th Place - $4,00012th Place - $4,00013th Place - $2,50014th Place - $2,50015th Place - $2,50016th Place - $2,500Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ: How to watchThe LCQ will be broadcast live on the YouTube and Twitch platforms of Brawl Stars Esports from 10:00 pm IST in many languages.Revenant XSpark and KDS Esports qualified for the LCQ after finishing in the top two in the Southeast Asia Leaderboard. Toxic Lotus, New Heighs, and Chapter of Happiness from China have made it to the LCQ.BC Gaming and Casa Brawl Esports from Brazil have secured their spots in the event. Natus Vincere, Crazy Raccoon, and Rivals Esports from Japan have grabbed their seats in the Brawl Stars LCQ.Inner Circle, Totem Esports, Papara Supermassive, and XPERION were selected from the EMEA region. UPCore Esports from India ranked first in the South Asia Leaderboard and qualified for the Brawl Stars Championship 2025 LCQ.