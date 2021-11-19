Brawl Stars World Finals 2021: Qualified teams, format, prize pool distribution, and where to watch 

The third iteration of the Brawl Stars World Finals is all set to start on November 26, 2021. The global event marks the culmination of the 2021 Brawl Stars Esports season and boasts a massive prize pool of 1 Million USD.

The event will take place as a hybrid affair, with teams having the choice of competing from both their homes and an offline venue. The offline venue has been set up in Bucharest, the capital city of Romania.

Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 Prize Pool distribution (Image via Brawl Stars)

Initially, the prize pool of the tournament stood at $500,000 but was doubled after community crowdfunding helped it reach $1,000,000.

Format and schedule for Brawl Stars World Finals 2021

The championship features a total of 16 teams from around the globe and is set to be a three-day event starting November 26, and eventually culminating on November 28, 2021.

The tournament will be played in a single-elimination format, with all the rounds, except the Grand Finals, being played as 'Best of 5'. The Grand Finals will be played as the 'Best of 7' sets.

Round of 16 (November 26 - 27, 2021): The initial 2 days of the event will feature the round of 16 with 8 matches set to be played. Each day will feature a total of 4 matches. 8 teams from the round of 16 will qualify for the Quarter-Finals.

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and Grand Finals (November 28, 2021): The final day of the event will feature all three of the remaining rounds, i.e., Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals, and the Grand Finals. 4 Teams from the Quarter-Finals will qualify for the Semi-Finals and eventually the top 2 teams from the Semi-Finals will move to the Grand Finals to decide the ultimate winner.

Qualified teams for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2021

1) INTZ (LATAM S)

2) Aphelion Esports (LATAM S)

3) Tribe Gaming NA (NA & LATAM N)

4) STMN Esports (NA & LATAM N)

5) ZETA DIVISION (East Asia)

6) Queen Nai (East Asia)

7) NAVI (EECA)

8) Team Flash (SESA & ANZ)

9) SK Gaming (EMEA)

10) AC Milan QLASH (EMEA)

11) Reply Totem (EMEA)

12) Tribe Gaming EU (EMEA)

13) BK ROG Esports (EMEA)

14) NOVA Esports (China)

15) Trick of China (China)

16) TIG Origin (China)

Where and when to watch

The tournament will be livestreamed on all official channels of Brawl Stars Esports across multiple streaming platforms from November 26, 2021. The live broadcast will begin from 10:00 CET onwards.

