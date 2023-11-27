Brawl Stars World Finals 2023: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and more

Zeta Division became the champions of the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 in a thumping fashion. They outclassed STMN Esports in the Grand Final by a scoreline of 3-1. Supercell, the publisher of the title, awarded them the winning prize of $250,000. Their star athlete, MeOw, was awarded the Final MVP title.

The Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 was conducted from November 24 to 26 in Jönköping, Sweden. 12 teams took part in the Group Stage, with the top eight performers moving to the one-day Playoffs.

Prize pool distribution of Brawl Stars World Finals 2023

The total prize money of the World Finals was $750K, which was $250K less than the previous edition.

ZETA DIVISION - $250,000 STMN Esports - $150,000 Crazy Raccoon - $85,000 SK Gaming - $85,000 Luminosity Gaming - $30,000 Totem Esports - $30,000 Revenant Esports - $30,000 Tribe Gaming - $30,000 BC Gaming - $15,000 Natus Vincere - $15,000 Nouns Esports - $15,000 FUT Esports - $15,000

Zeta Division kicked off their campaign with a loss against STMN Esports in the Group Stage. But they bounced back in the next game against Nouns Esports and finished second in their group.

Expand Tweet

In the Playoffs, Zeta faced Luminosity Gaming in the first encounter and successfully won it by a score of 3-1. The roster then hammered Crazy Raccoon in the Semifinals and got their revenge by defeating STMN in emphatic style in the Grand Finals.

On the other hand, STMN from Spain began the 2023 Brawl Stars World Finals with a bang, beating Zeta Division in the opener. The team finished first in their group during the initial stage.

Expand Tweet

In the Playoffs, STMN outplayed India’s Revenant in the quarter-finals and beat SK Gaming in the Semifinal in a dominant fashion

In February 2023, Japan’s Crazy Raccoon signed Moya, Sitetampo, and Tensai. These renowned players don’t need any introduction as they have claimed multiple titles, including the World Finals. But this season, they faltered against their former organization, Zeta Division, in the Playoffs.

Revenant Esports from India did well in the Group Stage but unfortunately couldn't beat STMN in their first game of the Playoffs. The side went home with a cash prize of $30,000.