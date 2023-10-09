India’s Revenant Esports qualifies for Brawl Stars World Finals 2023

The Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) of the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 has come to an end on October 8, and India’s Revenant Esports has sealed their place in the Finale. The event was held in Katowice, Poland, and 16 teams engaged in matches held over two days. The LCQ had a total prize money of $50,000, which was distributed among the bottom 12 squads based on their results.

In the LCQ, 16 teams from eight regions fought in the Group Stage on October 7. The top eight teams then participated in the Playoffs on October 8, where a total of four matches were held to determine the four finalists. The winning squad of each match progressed to the World Finale.

In the Playoffs, Revenant defeated Reconic Esports SA by a score of 3-1. While SK Gaming hammered HMBLE after winning the first three rounds. STMN outclassed Japan’s Reject after displaying their spectacular strength. Natus Vincere beat VN Esporting by a scoreline of 3-1 to enter the prestigious event.

Revenant Esports' performance in Brawl Stars Championship 2023: Last Chance Qualifier

The club was placed in Group C for the initial stage of this tournament. They conquered their first game against Rising Sun Esports SEA in an emphatic fashion. They then battled against Datos and managed to hammer them as well. By winning their first two matches, the crew ensured their place in the next round.

In the Playoffs, Revenant Esports faced Reconic Esports SA, who made it to this round after battling in Group A. The Indian organization lost the first round but made an outstanding comeback by clinching the next three. With this magnificent win, they achieved a ticket to the Brawl Stars World Finals.

Apart from them, SK Gaming, STMN, and Natus Vincere also had outstanding performances in the contest and will now gear up for the World Finals. Their main goal will now be to conquer the world championship title of this year.

About Brawl Stars World Finals 2023

The World Finals of this MOBA game will be hosted from November 24 to 26 in Jonkoping, Sweden, and 12 teams will battle there for a total prize pool of $750,000. Supercell, the publisher of title, will award $250,000 to the 2023 world champion. With the completion of the regional qualifiers, the teams for this grand competition have been finalized.