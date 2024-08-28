Brawl Stars World Finals 2024: All 12 qualified teams, dates, and prize pool announced

All 12 teams have now been confirmed for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2024, which is scheduled to be played from November 1 to 3. These qualified teams will clash against each other in Helsinki for an enormous prize pool of $1 million. Supercell, the game's publisher, conducted many regional contests in the last six months to shortlist these teams for the World Finals.

The prestigious Brawl Stars tournament will be hosted in two phases: Group Stage and Playoffs. These 12 participating clubs have been divided equally into four groups for the first phase. The top two performers from each group will advance to the Playoffs, while the remaining four will face elimination from the World Finals.

The Group Stage will be held in Single Round Robin structure, and all matches will be played in Best of three (Bo3). Supercell has already revealed groups for this initial phase. The Playoffs will be conducted in a Single-Elimination bracket.

Qualified teams for Brawl Stars World Finals 2024

Out of the 12 participating teams, eight have been selected through their regional BSC points, while the remaining four have been chosen from the Last Chance Qualifier. Here are the qualified teams for the World Finals:

Elevate (North America) Pioneers (North America) Spacestation Gaming (South America) Crazy Raccoon (Asia Pacific) Rival Esports (Asia Pacific) HMBLE (EMEA) Zeta Division (EMEA) SK Gaming (EMEA) Eclipsar Esport (Last Chance Qualifier) Totem Esports (Last Chance Qualifier) Luminosity Gaming (Last Chance Qualifier) FUT Esports (Last Chance Qualifier)

Prize pool distribution

The winning club of the Brawl Stars World Finals 2024 will be awarded $400,000. The runner-up will earn $200,000, while the third and fourth teams will get $80,000 each. Here is the prize pool distribution:

First Place - $400,000

Second Place - $200,000

Third Place - $80,000

Fourth Place - $80,000

Fifth Place - $40,000

Sixth Place - $40,000

Seventh Place - $40,000

Eighth Place - $40,000

Ninth Place - $20,000

10th Place - $20,000

11th Place - $20,000

12th Place - $20,000

The Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) was held in Cologne, Germany, and featured 12 teams. Eclipsar, Totem, Luminosity, and FUT Esports were the four top teams that made it to this Brawl Stars World Finals.

Zeta Division, which features renowned Polish players, were the champions of the 2023 World Finals, where MeOw was the MVP of the Grand Finals. The organization will now strive to defend their title in the upcoming event.

