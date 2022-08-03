"All these are false": Bren Esports owner Bernard Chong wanted in drug smuggling case denies wrongdoing

Bernard Chong, the owner of the popular Filipino esports organization Bren Esports, is facing accusations of alleged violations of Republic Act 9165's Section 4, Article 2, for importing illegal substances worth $33.6 million, a crime which is a non-bailable offense. With news of the court order spreading online, Chong took to Twitter to deny the allegations, labeling them "false."

"In regards to the article that was written about me. All these are false. I never do any illegal stuff."

The businessman first tweeted out his response a few hours ago and then spread his message through the esports personality Jake Lucky, who shared a video of Bernard via his Twitter.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The owner of Bren Esports who was alleged of involvement in a botched drug smuggling valued at over $32 million, has responded to the allegations



He also tells me he's invested into the cargo company that is the key figure in the allegations, a company which he remains hands off The owner of Bren Esports who was alleged of involvement in a botched drug smuggling valued at over $32 million, has responded to the allegationsHe also tells me he's invested into the cargo company that is the key figure in the allegations, a company which he remains hands off https://t.co/oe95NLESVZ

"Truth will prevail": Bernard Chong defends himself in Twitter post against drug smuggling charges

According to Filipino news source Bilyonaryo, Lu Chong is being held accountable for a failed attempt to smuggle the drug shabu, which is essentially pills containing methamphetamine. Authorities halted the attempted smuggling in 2019, and an investigation by the Narcotics Bureau granted an arrest warrant for Chong in June 2021. However, following a rejected appeal, the warrant only took effect this April.

On May 31, 2019, at the Manila International Container Port, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency foiled the attempted smuggling. They allegedly discovered 609 pounds or 276.3 KG of shabu that was hidden in plastic resins to evade detection.

Bernard Chong comes from a well-established family of Filipino businessmen who control various large companies in the country. He started the esports organization called Bren Esports back in 2017. They professionally compete in numerous games such as Clash Royale, Valorant, and Mobile Legends.

Bernard Chong @brenchong Hello Twitter, as some of you may be aware, throughout the last few hours there have been several news articles written about my alleged involvement in a case in my home country, the Philippines. Hello Twitter, as some of you may be aware, throughout the last few hours there have been several news articles written about my alleged involvement in a case in my home country, the Philippines.

In a Twitter thread, Chong denied all the allegations that are being leveled against him by media outlets. He hit back against those he deemed were trying to sully his reputation by spreading lies, saying:

"I’m writing this twitter thread to categorically deny these claims that may destroy the good name I have taken cared [sic] of for so many years."

He also revealed that he is an "Angel Investor" and has invested in multiple small companies. The charges of smuggling being brought against him are due to his alleged ties to the company Fortuneyield Cargo Services Corporation, which is the prime suspect in the case.

Bernard Chong @brenchong I believe in the justice system that protects the innocent, and the truth will always prevail. I hope this clarifies any doubts you have and thank you for your support during these trying times.



- Bernard Lu Chong I believe in the justice system that protects the innocent, and the truth will always prevail. I hope this clarifies any doubts you have and thank you for your support during these trying times. - Bernard Lu Chong

In the video posted on Twitter, Bernard Chong asserts that no one close to him would mount these character assassinations being done by the media. He further declared that he has full faith that the justice system will find the truth:

"I hope the people who really spend time with me, who really knows [sic] me, they can be the character witness or you know, be the one to tell the world outside what kind of a person I am. I believe in the justice system, I think the truth will prevail."

The National Bureau of Investigation Chief of the International Operations Division, Joey Moran, has urged Chong to surrender and has confirmed that a manhunt for the accused is underway.

Twitter reactions

Many in the esports community have expressed shock and disbelief after allegations against Bernard Chong came to light. A few have expressed that they believe him to be innocent and sent tweets in support of the accused:

Ash @CWA



I’ve seen the all the amazing work Bren has done in the mobile community for years & have found him to have tremendous character & heart.



1/2 Stunned by the news that one of @brenchong ’s companies was allegedly involved in a drug-smuggling scandal.I’ve seen the all the amazing work Bren has done in the mobile community for years & have found him to have tremendous character & heart.1/2 Stunned by the news that one of @brenchong’s companies was allegedly involved in a drug-smuggling scandal.I’ve seen the all the amazing work Bren has done in the mobile community for years & have found him to have tremendous character & heart.1/2

Ash @CWA I also believe people are innocent until proven guilty and detest cancel culture.



That said, given the gravity of the alleged crime, I have decided to pause my partnership w Bren until he’s able to clear his good name & restore the reputation he’s worked so tirelessly to build. I also believe people are innocent until proven guilty and detest cancel culture.That said, given the gravity of the alleged crime, I have decided to pause my partnership w Bren until he’s able to clear his good name & restore the reputation he’s worked so tirelessly to build.

Improvings @ImpMobile @Ferg @JakeSucky @brenchong He probably didn't know or allowed it to happen. Very out of character for someone like him @Ferg @JakeSucky @brenchong He probably didn't know or allowed it to happen. Very out of character for someone like him

Javier 🇵🇷 @MonsterDface



Hard to believe he is responsible for any of this lol .. more likely one of the companies he owns had some bad apples in it @JakeSucky I’ve been supporting @brenchong since the beginning of the mobile days.Hard to believe he is responsible for any of this lol .. more likely one of the companies he owns had some bad apples in it @JakeSucky I’ve been supporting @brenchong since the beginning of the mobile days. Hard to believe he is responsible for any of this lol .. more likely one of the companies he owns had some bad apples in it 😅

JakeFromPH @JakeNiAh @JakeSucky I was wondering if he never did that smuggling thing. Why he didn't say that he already contacted/ plan to surrender and explain himself to the authority? @JakeSucky I was wondering if he never did that smuggling thing. Why he didn't say that he already contacted/ plan to surrender and explain himself to the authority?

Маchixo @Machixo @JakeSucky Whether hes guilty or not is not something any of us can conclude but the fact that its Manila courts bro better just flee asap. @JakeSucky Whether hes guilty or not is not something any of us can conclude but the fact that its Manila courts bro better just flee asap.

Docx2 @docx2gamer @JakeSucky That’s exactly what a drug smuggler would say🤔 @JakeSucky That’s exactly what a drug smuggler would say🤔

While many esports personalities have come out in support of Bernard Chong, a few still do not feel okay with him evading the authorities, especially in a country where drug abuse is such a contentious issue. The Philippine drug war is an ongoing struggle between law enforcement and local drug distributors that has claimed more than 6,000 lives in the last six years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far