"All these are false": Bren Esports owner Bernard Chong wanted in drug smuggling case denies wrongdoing

Bernard Chong, the owner of the popular Filipino esports organization Bren Esports, is facing accusations of alleged violations of Republic Act 9165's Section 4, Article 2, for importing illegal substances worth $33.6 million, a crime which is a non-bailable offense. With news of the court order spreading online, Chong took to Twitter to deny the allegations, labeling them "false."
"In regards to the article that was written about me. All these are false. I never do any illegal stuff."
The businessman first tweeted out his response a few hours ago and then spread his message through the esports personality Jake Lucky, who shared a video of Bernard via his Twitter.
"Truth will prevail": Bernard Chong defends himself in Twitter post against drug smuggling charges
According to Filipino news source Bilyonaryo, Lu Chong is being held accountable for a failed attempt to smuggle the drug shabu, which is essentially pills containing methamphetamine. Authorities halted the attempted smuggling in 2019, and an investigation by the Narcotics Bureau granted an arrest warrant for Chong in June 2021. However, following a rejected appeal, the warrant only took effect this April.
On May 31, 2019, at the Manila International Container Port, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency foiled the attempted smuggling. They allegedly discovered 609 pounds or 276.3 KG of shabu that was hidden in plastic resins to evade detection.
Bernard Chong comes from a well-established family of Filipino businessmen who control various large companies in the country. He started the esports organization called Bren Esports back in 2017. They professionally compete in numerous games such as Clash Royale, Valorant, and Mobile Legends.
In a Twitter thread, Chong denied all the allegations that are being leveled against him by media outlets. He hit back against those he deemed were trying to sully his reputation by spreading lies, saying:
"I’m writing this twitter thread to categorically deny these claims that may destroy the good name I have taken cared [sic] of for so many years."
He also revealed that he is an "Angel Investor" and has invested in multiple small companies. The charges of smuggling being brought against him are due to his alleged ties to the company Fortuneyield Cargo Services Corporation, which is the prime suspect in the case.
In the video posted on Twitter, Bernard Chong asserts that no one close to him would mount these character assassinations being done by the media. He further declared that he has full faith that the justice system will find the truth:
"I hope the people who really spend time with me, who really knows [sic] me, they can be the character witness or you know, be the one to tell the world outside what kind of a person I am. I believe in the justice system, I think the truth will prevail."
The National Bureau of Investigation Chief of the International Operations Division, Joey Moran, has urged Chong to surrender and has confirmed that a manhunt for the accused is underway.
Twitter reactions
Many in the esports community have expressed shock and disbelief after allegations against Bernard Chong came to light. A few have expressed that they believe him to be innocent and sent tweets in support of the accused:
While many esports personalities have come out in support of Bernard Chong, a few still do not feel okay with him evading the authorities, especially in a country where drug abuse is such a contentious issue. The Philippine drug war is an ongoing struggle between law enforcement and local drug distributors that has claimed more than 6,000 lives in the last six years.