"Bro looked scared as hell": Viewers react to man seemingly trying to sell drugs to Kick streamer DerekGraz

During his latest livestream, Kick star DerekGraz was approached by a man while he was eating at a restaurant with his girlfriend. In the viral clip, the stranger can be seen pulling out drugs from his jacket pocket and showing it to the streamer. The content creator rejected the individual and asked him to leave multiple times. A waitress also asked him to leave and threatened to call the police.

The clip went viral on social media, and a lot of users commented on the situation. One X user spoke about how scared DerekGraz looked at the time:

"Bro looked scared as hell probably lost his appetite and his girl that day."

After repeated efforts to make the man leave, the YouTuber eventually got off his chair and put his hand on the stranger's shoulder. This seemed to anger the individual as he removed the streamer's hand.

"Staged": Some fans think DerekGraz's viral moment was scripted

Many content creators are known to script content for their streams, and DerekGraz has also been accused of staging his latest broadcast.

One X user called the incident staged:

"Clearly this is staged."

Kick streamer Ac7ionmann responded to the situation with a laughing emoticon:

This X user respected the streamer for constantly rejecting the stranger's advances.

Here are some more reactions and comments on the viral X post:

DerekGraz has been involved in multiple controversies throughout his streaming career. In November 2023, he was confronted by streamer N3on after his girlfriend, Sam Frank, slapped Samvbond.