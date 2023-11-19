"Your man got slapped by a b*tch": N3on confronts DerekGraz about Kick streamer Samvbond getting slapped by Sam Frank

Controversial but popular streamer Rangesh, "N3on" or "Neon," is once again in the news because of his girlfriend, Sam Frank. Recently, a clip of her slapping another Kick streamer, Sam "Samvbond," went viral. In another video, N3on can be seen telling content creator Derek "DerekGraz" about the incident and expressing his opinion that he would have retaliated to the slap by giving an uppercut. He said:

"Your man, your mans got slapped by a bi*** and you didn't do sh** ?"

While DerekGraz was being confronted by the popular streamer, he responded by saying that he wasn't sure what he should've done about it:

"What am I gonna do to her?"

The controversial streamer responded to Derek by saying that he would have uppercut her if he was there:

"If I'm you, I'm uppercutting her. I'm gonna be honest."

Rangesh was also seen provoking DerekGraz by calling him a fa**ot in the same clip, and when approached by him, the popular streamer's security was seen blocking the latter's way.

"If you got a problem with me calling you gay, you got a stick in your b**t. You a fa**ot."

"Thanos with security": Fans react to N3on flexing security on DerekGraz

The clip of N3on provoking DerekGraz has gone viral on X. The clip was posted on @DramaAlert and shows the popular streamer flexing his security to Graz.

Users have reacted to the viral moment, and while N3on's fans are always in his support, some chose to comment on him using security during the incident. Here's what one user said:

Another user commented that creating drama with security around is the new trend.

One fan came to his support and said that the popular streamer is 100% entertaining.

User @romaanhehe_ said that security is indeed sometimes good, especially for personal safety.

A couple of viewers felt like Rangesh was feeling too bold by having security around him, and so is the situation with most streamers who get security.

One fan commented saying that N3on has a good lead in the industry.

In the past, Adin Ross addressed the controversy and even reached out to @samvbond on Twitter for possible legal assistance. This clip featuring N3on has sparked another controversy due to his statement about uppercutting a woman, as well as his display of security.

Samvbond has not yet responded to the controversy surrounding Neon's confrontation with Derek. The popular streamer currently has 217K followers on Kick and 679K subscribers on YouTube.