"Bro wanted to dislocate the legs": Fans react as MMA fighter Alex Pereira leg kicks Adin Ross on livestream

Kick streamer Adin Ross called UFC champion Alex Pereira to his content creation warehouse in a recent collaborative live stream. During the broadcast, the two were seen stepping into the ring to test Adin's threshold for handling leg kicks from the Brazilian martial artist, with Pereira using only "10%" of his kicking power. However, Adin seemed shocked after receiving the leg kick and shouted in pain.

As the streamer was seemingly caught off guard by the intensity of the kick, he could visibly be seen as unable to put pressure on the leg that was kicked, having to use the ropes of the ring for support as he stood. Looking at the aftereffects of the Kick, some netizens speculated that the kick was beyond "10%":

"I speak for everyone when I say that's not 10%. Bro wanted to dislocate the legs."

"Bro was not ok" - Fans react as Adin Ross receives a leg kick from Brazillian UFC fighter Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira is a professional mixed martial artist and former kickboxer currently on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster and is their Light Heavyweight champion and a former Middleweight champion. He is also known to have been the first and only fighter to have received titles in two weight classes simultaneously within Glory Kickboxing.

As the MMA fighter kicked Adin Ross, an audible sound could be heard, with the creator shouting out in pain and then asking the fighter to kick fellow streamer Konvy with 15% power:

"Ah! F**k! Holy sh**! ... What the f**k was that? That was ten? You think I can do a little more? Bro, it's like vibrating I swear to God. Konvy, you gotta do it. Come on, come one. Nah. give him fifteen. Fifteen. You're a little bit stronger."

Fans believed that the kick was not so severe, with some stating that they could tank the hit themselves. Some users even believed that Adin Ross was overreacting while receiving only a portion of Pereira's kicking power:

"Bro was not ok"

X user @drh_squared compared Adin Ross's one-on-one interaction with a UFC fighter to that of Rumble streamer Sneako, who did a sparring session with MMA champion Sean Strickland. While Adin took shots in a controlled setting, Sneako could be seen receiving a flurry of punches to his face. The intensity of the sparring session was so high that Sneako was left with a bloodied nose by the end, with many netizens praising him for stepping into a ring with the fighter.