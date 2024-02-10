"Took it like a champ" - Fans react to Sean Strickland handing Sneako a beat down while also bloodying his nose

Sean Strickland and Sneako sparred with things playing out basically how you'd imagine they would.

The former UFC middleweight champion and the polarizing influencer donned some gloves with many being surprised at the durability of the latter amid their throwdown.

In a clip posted to @HappyPunch on X, the associated text stated,

"Sean Strickland just gave Sneako a BEAT DOWN and bloodied his nose 😳"

Several X users voiced a variety of opinions on the polarizing former 185-pound titleholder blasting a content creator with several strikes.

@GenieOG32 said,

"took it like a champ tho"

@KliquidTV stated,

"Not getting dropped from those shots is actually insane"

@9mmScorpion quipped,

"This is embarrassing for Sean, couldn’t drop sneako… not even to take a quick knee? 😂 "

@AlwaysAtMe said,

"Sneako is so mad but he can’t say anything or he’ll get them hands again 💀💀"

@Sebastrigol stated,

"If bro can take those shots from Sean Strickland then it’s safe to say he can take on any influencer 👀"

@Malcolm_fleX48 quipped,

"Sneako was definitely backing up for his life here."

Check out the Sean Strickland vs Sneako sparring session below

Sean Strickland and his unorthodox sparring history

Outside of this instance with Sneako, curious instances of sparring have long followed Strickland in his mixed martial arts journey.

The 32-year-old has also taken on Power Slap competitors and got a featured competitor to put on the gloves. Coltin Cole took on Strickland and footage of their clash was shown on Power Slap Road to the Title. This was another situation where Strickland went especially hard on the Power Slap standout.

He kept his word when he sparred with a fan at the UFC 293 open workouts after stating he would do it. Strickland seemed to go much lighter on the fan who lightly exchanged shots with the former middleweight champion on the live event stage.

The United States-based native also had an infamous session with jiu-jitsu player Orlando Sanchez which was supposed to be grappling-based. But things turned striking-centric when Strickland felt Sanchez was aiming to hurt him ahead of a UFC fight he was preparing for.